Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Official Render Leak Reveal Design, Features: Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's official renders have reportedly been leaked. Based on a recent report, the buttons of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 appear slightly larger and more pronounced. The camera lenses are said to be protruding, and will reportedly offer a premium imaging experience. The hinge of the handset is said to been made narrower and situated closer to the screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was spotted on the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database recently. The price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was tipped to be the same as the predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Tipster Evan Blass (Twitter: @evleaks) via 91Mobiles have leaked the first official render of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The renders displayed the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Bora Purple colour. The design of the foldable smartphone from Samsung is said to be almost similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. As mentioned above, slight changes that have been said to be incorporated to the design of the upcoming handset include slightly larger, more pronounced, and “clickier” button.

To recall, the camera lenses of the handset were said to be protruding and are expected to offer a high imaging experience. The hinge of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has also been said to made narrower, tipped to be situated closer to the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was recently spotted on the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 bearing model numbers SM-F721U and SM-F721U1 have surfaced on the FCC database. A few days back, according to tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the smartphone was reported to have been spotted on the BIS India certification website with the model number SM-F721B.

The price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was earlier tipped to be the same as the predecessor the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at the starting prices of Rs. 84,999.

According to an earlier report, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come with a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED outer display as well. Under the hood, the handset is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. For optics, this smartphone may house a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup as well as a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. It could also pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging support.

