Technology News
loading

Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Official Render Leak Reveal Design, Features: Details

Galaxy Z Flip 4 buttons seem like they’ve gotten slightly larger and more pronounced.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 15 July 2022 22:09 IST
Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Official Render Leak Reveal Design, Features: Details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could cost the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (pictured) at launch

Highlights
  • The renders showed the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Bora Purple
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display
  • It could also pack a 3,700mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's official renders have reportedly been leaked. Based on a recent report, the buttons of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 appear slightly larger and more pronounced. The camera lenses are said to be protruding, and will reportedly offer a premium imaging experience. The hinge of the handset is said to been made narrower and situated closer to the screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was spotted on the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database recently. The price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was tipped to be the same as the predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Tipster Evan Blass (Twitter: @evleaks) via 91Mobiles have leaked the first official render of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The renders displayed the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Bora Purple colour. The design of the foldable smartphone from Samsung is said to be almost similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. As mentioned above, slight changes that have been said to be incorporated to the design of the upcoming handset include slightly larger, more pronounced, and “clickier” button.

To recall, the camera lenses of the handset were said to be protruding and are expected to offer a high imaging experience. The hinge of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has also been said to made narrower, tipped to be situated closer to the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was recently spotted on the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 bearing model numbers SM-F721U and SM-F721U1 have surfaced on the FCC database. A few days back, according to tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the smartphone was reported to have been spotted on the BIS India certification website with the model number SM-F721B.

The price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was earlier tipped to be the same as the predecessor the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at the starting prices of Rs. 84,999.
According to an earlier report, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come with a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED outer display as well. Under the hood, the handset is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. For optics, this smartphone may house a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup as well as a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. It could also pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging support.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications, Samsung
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Twitter's Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Get First Hearing on July 19 at Delaware Chancery Court

Related Stories

Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Official Render Leak Reveal Design, Features: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  3. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  4. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  7. iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max 3D Models Show Complete Design
  8. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  9. Xiaomi Smart Speaker With IR Control, LED Digital Clock Launched in India
  10. All You Need to Know About Shoorveer, the Next Disney+ Hotstar Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Official Render Leak Reveal Design, Features: Details
  2. Twitter's Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Get First Hearing on July 19 at Delaware Chancery Court
  3. ISRO Espionage: Supreme Court to Hear CBI's Plea Against Kerala High Court Order on July 27
  4. Pebble Spark Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling to Be Available in India From July 18: Details
  5. Google Maps Working on Offering Fuel-Efficient Routes for EVs, Hybrids: Report
  6. Tencent Reportedly Shuts One of Its NFT Trading Platforms Due to Slow Sales
  7. Hero Eyes Leadership Position in EV Two-Wheeler Segment, Plans Setting Up Battery Charging Stations
  8. Taiwan Accuses Chinese Apple Supplier Luxshare of Stealing Secrets, Charges 14 People
  9. Oppo Pad Air Teased to Sport Snapdragon 680 SoC, Up to 7GB of Extended RAM Support
  10. Instagram Adds Subscription Features to Let Creators Share Posts, Interact With Subscribers: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.