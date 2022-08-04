Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Watch 5 Series Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price could be set at EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,45,400) for the 256GB inbuilt storage variant.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 4 August 2022 20:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Watch 5 Series Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be reportedly launched in four colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung has started pre-booking for the Next Galaxy phones
  • Samsung is yet to reveal details about the upcoming phones
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 colour options were recently leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 European pricing has been tipped online, ahead of the launch of the company's upcoming foldable phones. Pricing for the Galaxy Watch 5 series was also shared by a tipster. Recently, Samsung announced that it had opened pre-bookings in India for the next generation Galaxy smartphones, expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The colour options of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 handset were also recently spotted online.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) has leaked the expected pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series in Europe via Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series price (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be priced at EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,45,400) for the 256GB storage variant and EUR 1,919 (roughly Rs. 1,55,100) for the 512GB storage variant, according to the tipster. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to launch with a price tag of EUR 1,109 (roughly Rs. 89,600) for the 128GB storage variant and EUR 1,169 (roughly Rs. 94,500) for the 256GB storage variant.

The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) could be priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,200) for the Bluetooth variant and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,200) for the 4G variant. The Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) is said to launch with a price tag of EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 26,600) for the Bluetooth variant and EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 30,600) for the 4G variant. According to the tipster, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm) will be priced at EUR 469 (roughly Rs. 37,900) for the Bluetooth model and EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 40,300) for the 4G model.

Samsung recently announced that the company has started pre-booking for the “Next Galaxy smartphones” in India ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. These smartphones are expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Interested buyers can visit the official company website or the Samsung exclusive stores to pre-book the smartphones by paying a token amount of Rs. 1,999. Customers who pre-reserve will get additional benefits worth Rs. 5,000 after the delivery of the handsets, according to the company.

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be launched in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colour options. The report added that the smartphone could debut in Black, Silver, and Gold frame colour options as well. Samsung could also offer Green, Navy, Red, Yellow, and White colour options for the possible Bespoke Edition variant as well, as per the report.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
