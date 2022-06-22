Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition to Have Wider Rollout, Offer More Colour Options: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition to Have Wider Rollout, Offer More Colour Options: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to launch on August 10.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 June 2022 11:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition to Have Wider Rollout, Offer More Colour Options: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 currently offers up to 49 colour combinations

  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition could be made available on Samsung.com
  • It could see a wider release in leading European, Asian markets
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition in October last year, only a couple of months after unveiling the regular Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Bespoke Edition did not offer any specifications upgrade. It only allowed customers to mix and match various colour options for the back panel and the handset frame. According to a new report, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would also get a similar treatment when it eventually launches later this year. The South Korean tech giant is expected to offer more colour options than the special edition Galaxy Z Flip 3.

As per a report by Sammobile, Samsung is likely to also launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition after the regular version arrives as expected on August 10. When the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition was unveiled in October last year, it allowed customers to select separate colours for the top and bottom half of the rear panel. Customers have the option to pick between a matte black or glossy frame along with a possible 49 colour combinations. This report suggests that the company could offer even more colour options for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition might also get a wider release in comparison to its predecessor, which is currently available only to customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US. This time Samsung is expected to go for other leading markets in Europe and Asia as well. It is expected to be made available to purchase online from the official Samsung site.

There is still not much known about the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. A recent report suggested that this handset could offer up to 512GB of onboard storage, which is expected to have a launch price of $1,100 (roughly Rs. 86,000). It could also be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition to Have Wider Rollout, Offer More Colour Options: Report
