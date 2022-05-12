Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leaked Renders Suggest Similar Design to Galaxy Z Flip 3: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 12 May 2022 12:55 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to sport a glass back panel
  • It may feature a secondary rear display along with a dual-camera setup
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is depicted to come in silver, blue colours

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to arrive this year along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. These two handsets have been spotted on several certifications sites as their supposed release inches closer. Now, a new report has surfaced that allegedly shows design renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. In the said renders, the smartphone appears almost identical to its predecessor with allegedly some minor differences in its dimensions. The renders also suggest that this smartphone could offer multiple colour options at launch.

These supposed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders were revealed by 91 Mobiles in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks. As mentioned earlier, the renders tip a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a narrow profile. Its foldable display is depicted to feature a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. This Samsung smartphone could feature an aluminium frame and a glass rear panel.

On the bottom side, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is fitted with a USB Type-C port, a primary microphone, and a speaker grille, the leaked renders suggest. It supposedly features the volume rocker and the power button/ fingerprint sensor on the right side. Similar to its predecessor, this smartphone is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup with LED flash along with a secondary screen on the back for displaying time, notifications, and more. These renders indicate that this handset could arrive in silver and blue colours.

Furthermore, OnLeaks has suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a 6.7-inch display. However, it might measure 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm in dimensions compared to the 166x72.20x6.90mm dimensions of its predecessor. This smartphone has also been spotted on the Chinese 3C certification site, which suggests that it could support up to 25W fast charging. There is not much else known about this rumoured handset, however, it could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Battles Legal Issues in India as ED, Tax Authorities Investigate Its Business Practices

