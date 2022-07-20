Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition to Offer Over 1,000 Colour Combinations: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely to be unveiled during the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Updated: 20 July 2022 13:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition to Offer Over 1,000 Colour Combinations: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition offers a total of 49 colour combinations

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition may offer Black, Gold, Gray, more colours
  • It is likely to have a wider release than its predecessor
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition had a launch price of $1.099

Samsung sent out a tweet on Tuesday teasing the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The tweet included an image with multiple colour swatches, which could be the colour options of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition. A Bespoke Edition variant allows customers to select the colours for the frame and the two back panels to create unique colour combinations. Samsung first introduced this variant for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which offered 49 possible colour combinations.

According to a report by Sammobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition is likely to offer significantly more colour combinations than its predecessor the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. Samsung recently teased the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the Galaxy Unpacked event set to take place on August 10. This tweet includes an image that features 30 colour swatches. If these colour swatches are believed to be the colour options for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, then we could be getting a possible 900 colour combinations for this handset. Further adding the two frame colour options to the mix and we might be looking at 1,024 colour combinations.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition was unveiled last year in October with possible 49 colour combinations. It had a launch price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 90,000) and only came in a 256GB storage configuration. Samsung gives customers the option to pick between a Black and Silver frame along with Black, Blue, Pink, White, and Yellow colour options for the back panel. A past report mentions that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition is likely to offer Black, Gold, Gray, Green, Light Blue, Navy, Purple, Silver, and White colours. Furthermore, it is expected to enjoy a wider release than its predecessor.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung
