Samsung sent out a tweet on Tuesday teasing the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The tweet included an image with multiple colour swatches, which could be the colour options of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition. A Bespoke Edition variant allows customers to select the colours for the frame and the two back panels to create unique colour combinations. Samsung first introduced this variant for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which offered 49 possible colour combinations.

According to a report by Sammobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition is likely to offer significantly more colour combinations than its predecessor the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. Samsung recently teased the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the Galaxy Unpacked event set to take place on August 10. This tweet includes an image that features 30 colour swatches. If these colour swatches are believed to be the colour options for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, then we could be getting a possible 900 colour combinations for this handset. Further adding the two frame colour options to the mix and we might be looking at 1,024 colour combinations.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition was unveiled last year in October with possible 49 colour combinations. It had a launch price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 90,000) and only came in a 256GB storage configuration. Samsung gives customers the option to pick between a Black and Silver frame along with Black, Blue, Pink, White, and Yellow colour options for the back panel. A past report mentions that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition is likely to offer Black, Gold, Gray, Green, Light Blue, Navy, Purple, Silver, and White colours. Furthermore, it is expected to enjoy a wider release than its predecessor.