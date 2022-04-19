Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition Announced With a Bunch of Accessories

Samsung has listed the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition on its website in Korea.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 April 2022 17:53 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched globally in August last year

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features dual rear cameras
  • New model will go live in South Korea this week
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 offers up to 256GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition is all set to go live in the company's home market on April 24 as a new variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung has announced the arrival of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition through a dedicated banner on its website in Korea. The special edition smartphone will come bundled with a variety of accessories including a Pokémon pouch, Pokémon cards, a case with Pikachu stickers, and a Pikachu key chain among others. Apart from the accessories, the new Pokémon Edition is expected to have similar specifications as the vanilla Galaxy Z Flip 3 that launched globally in August last year.

Samsung has a timer going on its website in Korea for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition and it will take place on April 24. The website listing does not share any price details or specifications of the phone. But an image of the entire package shows that the phone comes with a Pikachu clear cover, a Pokémon pouch, a Pikachu key chain, a Poke ball-shaped holder, and a socket along with several cards. Those who are interested in purchasing the latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition can click the “Notify Me” button on the Samsung website to stay updated with the developments regarding its launch and availability.

Although the company hasn't revealed anything about the smartphone, it is expected to include Pokémon themes, ringtones, and wallpapers.

Last year, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched in India at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone also has a cover display that's 1.9-inch in size. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by a 5nm octa-core SoC. A dual rear camera setup led by a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel selfie camera, a fingerprint sensor, 3,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 15W fast charging are the other major highlights of the handset. It offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage as well. The battery of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also compatible with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
