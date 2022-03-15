Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 Alleged Geekbench Listings Suggest Snapdragon 778G SoC

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro debuted in January 2020.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 March 2022 14:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 Alleged Geekbench Listings Suggest Snapdragon 778G SoC

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro has MIL-STD 810 and IP67 certifications

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 is said to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box
  • Not much information is available about the upcoming rugged smartphone
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro packs a 4,050mAh removable battery

Samsung is reportedly working on a new rugged smartphone. The upcoming smartphone is said to be under the Samsung Galaxy XCover series of rugged smartphones. It is tipped to be called Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 and has been recently spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench in multiple listings. The alleged Galaxy XCover Pro 2 is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Samsung launched Galaxy XCover Pro in January 2020 and it packs a removable 4,050mAh battery.

A new Samsung smartphone with SM-G736B as its internal model designation has been spotted on Geekbench and has multiple listings. First reported by MySmartPrice, the smartphone is speculated to be Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2. Its single-core test scores range from 748 to 776 points, while the multi-core test scores range from 2,594 to 2,793 points.

As per the Geekbench listings, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and has Lahaina as its codename. It is speculated to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Geekbench listings show the upcoming smartphone has 6GB of RAM and will boot Android 12 out-of-the-box. Apart from this, not much else is known about the rugged smartphone from Samsung.

In January 2020, Samsung launched the rugged Galaxy XCover Pro with MIL-STD 810G and IP68 certifications. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with wet touch and glove mode to enhance screen sensitivity. Under the hood, Galaxy XCover Pro is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It also has microSD card support.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro has a dual rear camera setup with a 25-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Alongside, it sports a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. The rugged smartphone packs a 4,050mAh removable battery with 15W charging support.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, XCover, Galaxy XCover
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Bitcoin Ban Stamped Out of EU’s Crypto-Centric MiCA Bill, Emphasis Laid on Green Mining
Oppo K10 India Launch Date Set for March 23, Enco Air 2 Wireless Earbuds Teased

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 Alleged Geekbench Listings Suggest Snapdragon 778G SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  2. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
  3. Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition to US by UK's Top Court
  4. Data Usage in India Grew by Over 50 Percent in the Last 5 Years, 5G Arrival to Continue Trajectory: Nokia
  5. Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17
  6. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. No Plans to Introduce a Cryptocurrency: Government to Rajya Sabha
  8. Vivo Y33T Starry Gold Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
  10. Tesla Raises Prices for Its EVs for Second Time in Less Than a Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.