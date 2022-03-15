Samsung is reportedly working on a new rugged smartphone. The upcoming smartphone is said to be under the Samsung Galaxy XCover series of rugged smartphones. It is tipped to be called Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 and has been recently spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench in multiple listings. The alleged Galaxy XCover Pro 2 is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Samsung launched Galaxy XCover Pro in January 2020 and it packs a removable 4,050mAh battery.

A new Samsung smartphone with SM-G736B as its internal model designation has been spotted on Geekbench and has multiple listings. First reported by MySmartPrice, the smartphone is speculated to be Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2. Its single-core test scores range from 748 to 776 points, while the multi-core test scores range from 2,594 to 2,793 points.

As per the Geekbench listings, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and has Lahaina as its codename. It is speculated to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Geekbench listings show the upcoming smartphone has 6GB of RAM and will boot Android 12 out-of-the-box. Apart from this, not much else is known about the rugged smartphone from Samsung.

In January 2020, Samsung launched the rugged Galaxy XCover Pro with MIL-STD 810G and IP68 certifications. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with wet touch and glove mode to enhance screen sensitivity. Under the hood, Galaxy XCover Pro is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It also has microSD card support.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro has a dual rear camera setup with a 25-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Alongside, it sports a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. The rugged smartphone packs a 4,050mAh removable battery with 15W charging support.

