Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 Rugged Phone Renders Surface Online, Exynos 1280 SoC Tipped

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 leaked renders show a dual rear camera unit.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 March 2022 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Zoutons.ae/ @OnLeaks

The upcoming model is expected to succeed Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 is tipped to feature a headphone jack
  • Samsung has not yet confirmed the launch of Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2
  • The handset is tipped to sport a 6.56-inch Infinity-V display

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2, the rumoured rugged smartphone from the South Korean brand, is reportedly making its way to the market soon. Ahead of any official confirmation, computer-aided design (CAD) renders of Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 have leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts a glimpse of the possible design of the upcoming phone. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 is said to feature a 6.56-inch Infinity-V display. Leaked renders also show a dual rear camera unit. The upcoming model is expected to succeed Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro.

Alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 were shared by tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Zoutons. The renders show Galaxy XCover Pro 2 in Black colour. The smartphone is shown to have a dual rear camera unit, arranged in the upper left corner of the device. Further, the power button and the volume rockers are seen on the left spine of the smartphone. The charging port and speaker grilles are seen at the bottom of the handset.

As per the report, the upcoming rugged phone will feature a 6.56-inch Infinity-V display. It is said to run on Android 12 out of the box. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 is tipped to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1280 SoC. If the information turns out to be correct, this would be a decent upgrade from its predecessor's octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. The upcoming phone is said to be the first Xcover series device to offer 5G connectivity. Besides, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As per the report, the handset will measure 169.5x 81.1x 10.1mm.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 recently appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website. As per the listing, the phone will get an octa-core processor along with 6GB of RAM. It is expected to succeed the Samsung XCover Pro.

To recall, Samsung XCover Pro was launched in January 2020 with a price tag of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The first-generation rugged smartphone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro packs a dual-camera unit with a 25-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel autofocus secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 4,050mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 25-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4050mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
