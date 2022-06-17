Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will reportedly launch on July 13. The South Korean manufacturer was said to be working on the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro with a rugged design, and images of the handset were spotted online a few days ago. The renders showed the smartphone sporting a display with a waterdrop style notch and thick bezels, along with a dual rear camera setup. The handset was also spotted on the FCC certification website earlier this month. Samsung is yet to officially reveal details of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is said to have confirmed the launch of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro in an email to its partners. The launch is said to take place in an online event on July 13. The company hasn't officially revealed the details of the handset and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was previously tipped to be called the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 — the successor to the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro that was launched in 2020. As mentioned earlier, images of the handset were spotted online a few days ago and the smartphone is expected to sport a rugged design. The renders show the smartphone sporting a display with a waterdrop style notch and thick bezels, along with a dual rear camera setup.

To recall, the smartphone from Samsung was also spotted on the FCC website earlier this month. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is expected to sport a 6.6-inch TFT touchscreen with full-HD+ resolution.

At the front, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is said to house a 13-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, it is said to come with a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and either an 8-megapixel, or a 12-megapixel, ultra-wide angle sensor. The smartphone is said to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC. For memory, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will feature 6GB RAM and it is also said to feature 128GB internal storage.

The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is said to come with Android 12 and a 4,050mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro has not yet been revealed by the company. The tablet from the South Korean company is said to feature thick bezels and rugged construction and is expected to come with support for S Pen stylus. No other details or specifications are currently known about this tablet.