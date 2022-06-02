Technology News
Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Renders Leaked, Expected to Get Snapdragon 778G SoC

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is expected to be launched soon.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 2 June 2022 13:12 IST
Photo Credit: Giznext / @OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is expected to get a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is expected to get a 6.6-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro can get a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • The smartphone is expected to come with Android 12

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro renders have reportedly been leaked online. The rumoured rugged smartphone from Samsung is expected to be unveiled soon. Along with the renders, specifications of the smartphone have also been leaked. It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch TFT touchscreen with full-HD+ resolution. It is also said to get a waterdrop style notch that will house a 13-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, the phone will reportedly get a dual camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and either an 8-megapixel or a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

The leaked renders of the Samsung XCover 6 Pro were shared online by tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Giznext. The leaked renders of the rumoured rugged smartphone from Samsung show a basic Android handset with thick bezels and tall touchscreen. It suggests a waterdrop style notch for the selfie camera as well. At the back, the renders suggest a dual camera setup along a flash and Samsung branding at the bottom.

samsung galaxy xcover 6 pro leaked renders giznext Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Renders

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is expected to get a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top
Photo Credit: Giznext / @OnLeaks

In the leaked renders, the volume and power buttons can be seen on the right panel tone along with another large button surrounded by a red coloured band. The use of this large button is unknown. At the top, the smartphone was seen equipped with 3.5mm headphone jack and a textured dedicated button in red colour, likely to be for digital assistant. At the bottom, a charging port, speakers, and a microphone hole is suggested by the renders.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is expected to come with a 6.6-inch TFT touchscreen with FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. At the front, the smartphone may get a 13-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, it is said to feature a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and either an 8-megapixel, or a 12-megapxiel, ultra-wide angle sensor. The smartphone is said to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC. For memory, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will get 6GB RAM and it is also said to feature 128GB internal storage.

samsung galaxy xcover 6 pro leaked renders giznext 2 Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Renders

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is expected to come with a 13-megapixel selfie camera
Photo Credit: Giznext / @OnLeaks

The smartphone is expected to come with Android 12 and a 4,050mAh battery. Whether the smartphone will support fast charging or not is still unknown.

Based on these leaked renders and specifications, the new rugged smartphone from Samsung can be expected to launch in the markets soon.

