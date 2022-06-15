Technology News
Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Renders Revealing Design Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro could feature a removable battery.

By David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2022 15:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Renders Revealing Design Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

The purported Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is shown to sport a dual camera setup

  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro screen could pe protected by raised edges
  • The handset is shown to sport a display with thick bezels
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was recently spotted on the FCC website

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro renders have surfaced online. The South Korean manufacturer is said to be working on a smartphone with a rugged design, and images of the handset have now been spotted online. The handset was previously tipped to be called the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 — the successor to the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro that was launched in 2020. The renders show the smartphone sporting a display with a waterdrop style notch and thick bezels, along with a dual rear camera setup. The company is yet to officially reveal details of the purported handset.

Ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, renders of the smartphone were shared by WinFuture. The images of the smartphone show off the smartphone's design from various angles. The handset is shown to sport a display with thick bezels and a waterdrop-style notch. The rear panel and the left and right sides of the smartphone feature a striped design, while the edges of the display are raised — like a protective case — likely to protect the screen from scratches when it is placed face down. These images appear to be similar to the renders that surfaced online earlier this month.

samsung galaxy xcover 6 pro winfuture inline samsung xcover 6 pro

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro renders show the smartphone from various angles
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

 

The purported Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is shown to sport a dual camera setup in a vertical layout in the leaked renders. Both cameras are surrounded by red rings. The power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the phone, while the SIM tray could be located on the left side, surrounded by a red border.

The renders for the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro show the smartphone equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a red coloured button. The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro was equipped with a similar button that could be used to remove the rear panel and replace the battery. It appears that the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro could also be equipped with a removable battery. The renders show the smartphone equipped with a speaker and USB Type-C port at the bottom of the device.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ resolution TFT display. The handset is said to run on Android 12 out of the box and could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It could offer 128GB of inbuilt storage, according to previous reports.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is tipped to feature 50-megapixel primary camera paired with either an 8-megapixel or a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary camera. The handset could feature a 13-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats. According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro specifications, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
