Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Spotted on FCC Certification Website: All the Details

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is said to support 25W fast charging.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 10 June 2022 14:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Spotted on FCC Certification Website: All the Details

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has been spotted on the FCC certification website

Highlights
  • Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was tipped to be called Galaxy XCover Pro 2
  • Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is said to be powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • The smartphone is expected to come with Android 12

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has reportedly been spotted on the FCC certification website. The renders and specifications of the smartphone were leaked earlier this month. The handset from the South Korean giant is expected to sport a 6.6-inch TFT touchscreen with full-HD+ resolution. The supposed Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was also spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench in multiple listings earlier this year. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was tipped to be called Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 and is said to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro which came out in 2020.

As per a recent report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has been spotted on the FCC certification website with model numbers SM-G736U and SM-G736U1. The listing reportedly indicates that the smartphone from Samsung will come with 128GB internal storage and support 25W fast charging.

The renders and specifications of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro were reportedly leaked earlier this month. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was also allegedly spotted on Geekbench in multiple listings.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro specifications (expected)

As mentioned earlier, Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is expected to come with a 6.6-inch TFT touchscreen with FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. At the front, the smartphone is said to feature a waterdrop style notch to house a 13-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, it is said to feature a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and either an 8-megapixel, or a 12-megapxiel, ultra-wide angle sensor. The smartphone is said to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC. For memory, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will get 6GB RAM and it is also said to feature 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to come with Android 12 and support a 4,050mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Ericsson Faces SEC Probe Over 2019 Investigation Report Revealing Iraq Bribery Case

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Spotted on FCC Certification Website: All the Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  2. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  3. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 India Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  9. OnePlus 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Tipped to Get 4,500mAh Battery: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s iOS 16 Garners Attention for Copy-Paste Photo Edits Feature Announced at WWDC 2022
  2. Meta’s First-Generation AR Glasses Tipped to Arrive in 2024 Will Be for Developers Only: Report
  3. Amazon Adds Virtual Try-On Shoe on App for iOS Users, Will Allow Users to Try-On Shoes Virtually
  4. Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Spotted on FCC Certification Website: All the Details
  5. Ericsson Faces SEC Probe Over 2019 Investigation Report Revealing Iraq Bribery Case
  6. Tesla Cancels Online Recruitment Events for China in June Days After Issuing Notice for Various Roles
  7. Microsoft Starts Testing File Explorer With Tabs in Windows 11; Accidentally Brought Update to Unsupported PCs
  8. Facebook Fails to Detect Violent Hate Speeches in Advertisements Submitted by Non-Profit Groups
  9. Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trailer Out, Release Date Set for October 7
  10. Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro Gaming Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.