Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has reportedly been spotted on the FCC certification website. The renders and specifications of the smartphone were leaked earlier this month. The handset from the South Korean giant is expected to sport a 6.6-inch TFT touchscreen with full-HD+ resolution. The supposed Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was also spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench in multiple listings earlier this year. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was tipped to be called Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 and is said to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro which came out in 2020.

As per a recent report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has been spotted on the FCC certification website with model numbers SM-G736U and SM-G736U1. The listing reportedly indicates that the smartphone from Samsung will come with 128GB internal storage and support 25W fast charging.

The renders and specifications of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro were reportedly leaked earlier this month. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was also allegedly spotted on Geekbench in multiple listings.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro specifications (expected)

As mentioned earlier, Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is expected to come with a 6.6-inch TFT touchscreen with FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. At the front, the smartphone is said to feature a waterdrop style notch to house a 13-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, it is said to feature a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and either an 8-megapixel, or a 12-megapxiel, ultra-wide angle sensor. The smartphone is said to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC. For memory, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will get 6GB RAM and it is also said to feature 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to come with Android 12 and support a 4,050mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.