  Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Confirmed for August 10, Reservations Open for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Confirmed for August 10, Reservations Open for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are expected to launch during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 July 2022 11:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Confirmed for August 10, Reservations Open for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be livestreamed on the official Samsung YouTube channel

Highlights
  • Samsung is offering store credits for reserving Galaxy Z phones
  • Customers can earn up to $200 store credits by reserving Galaxy phones
  • Samsung could also launch the Galaxy Watch 5 at the event

Samsung, having teased the date for the Galaxy Unpacked on Monday, announced on Wednesday that the event is set to take place on August 10 at 9am ET/ 6:30pm IST. It is most likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be the highlights of the event. The South Korean tech giant is also offering up to $200 (roughly Rs. 16,000) Samsung store credits to its customers in the US for reserving these upcoming phones ahead of launch.

Samsung made the announcement on Wednesday that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 10 at 9am ET/ 6:30pm IST. It will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, the official Samsung site, and the official Samsung YouTube channel. Recent reports suggest that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during this event. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro could also be unveiled during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked.

The company is also offering its customers in the US a chance to reserve these devices before the preorders open to receive up to $200 Samsung store credit. The company has not confirmed the exact devices that are included in the offer. However, reserving a Galaxy smartphone will give customers $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000). Meanwhile, reserving a Galaxy smartwatch will get you a $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) store credit and Galaxy wireless earbuds will provide a $30 (roughly Rs. 2,500) credit. Customers can select varying combinations of these devices to receive different amounts of store credits. Furthermore, reserving all three will get customers $200 store credits instead of $180 (roughly Rs. 14,500).

To make these reservations and obtain these credits, customers will have to register on the Samsung site. These bonuses are expected to kick in when the pre-orders supposedly open after the August 10 event.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Confirmed for August 10, Reservations Open for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4
