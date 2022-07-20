Samsung, having teased the date for the Galaxy Unpacked on Monday, announced on Wednesday that the event is set to take place on August 10 at 9am ET/ 6:30pm IST. It is most likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be the highlights of the event. The South Korean tech giant is also offering up to $200 (roughly Rs. 16,000) Samsung store credits to its customers in the US for reserving these upcoming phones ahead of launch.

Samsung made the announcement on Wednesday that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 10 at 9am ET/ 6:30pm IST. It will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, the official Samsung site, and the official Samsung YouTube channel. Recent reports suggest that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during this event. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro could also be unveiled during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked.

The company is also offering its customers in the US a chance to reserve these devices before the preorders open to receive up to $200 Samsung store credit. The company has not confirmed the exact devices that are included in the offer. However, reserving a Galaxy smartphone will give customers $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000). Meanwhile, reserving a Galaxy smartwatch will get you a $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) store credit and Galaxy wireless earbuds will provide a $30 (roughly Rs. 2,500) credit. Customers can select varying combinations of these devices to receive different amounts of store credits. Furthermore, reserving all three will get customers $200 store credits instead of $180 (roughly Rs. 14,500).

To make these reservations and obtain these credits, customers will have to register on the Samsung site. These bonuses are expected to kick in when the pre-orders supposedly open after the August 10 event.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.