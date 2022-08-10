Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 6:30pm IST.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 10 August 2022 01:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature a 7.6-inch primary display
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup
  • The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are expected to succeed Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to launch at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on Wednesday, August 10. The new foldable phones are said to be the successors of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung will live stream the event via the company's YouTube channel, Samsung Newsroom, and the company's website at 6:30pm IST. Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 series are also tipped to make their debut during the event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event: How to watch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will be held on August 10 at 6:30pm IST. The event will be livestreamed by the South Korean tech giant via its YouTube account, company website, and Samsung Newsroom. The company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 series during the event.

You can also watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event via the player embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 series price (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be priced at EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,46,400) for the 256GB storage variant in Europe, as per a recent report. The 512GB storage variant may be priced at EUR 1,919 (roughly Rs. 1,56,200). The Galaxy Z Flip 4 may cost EUR 1,109 (roughly Rs. 90,300) for the 128GB storage variant and EUR 1,169 (roughly Rs. 95,100) for the 256GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) could be priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,300) for the Bluetooth variant and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,400) for the 4G variant. The Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) could be launched at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 26,800) for the Bluetooth variant and EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the 4G variant. As per the report, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm) may be priced at EUR 469 (roughly Rs. 38,200) for the Bluetooth variant and EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 40,600) for the 4G variant.

According to another report, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro could be priced at $230 (roughly Rs. 18,300).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-Flex primary display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O cover display. According to a report, the foldable phone could feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. Recently, the handset was reportedly tipped to hide the under-display camera better than its predecessor. It is said to also feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is reportedly going to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to get 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. Galaxy Z Flip 4 could reportedly sport a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and four colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series specifications (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series was reportedly spotted on the Galaxy Wearable app. Although, not much is known about the upcoming smartwatch from Samsung, it could reportedly feature two physical buttons on the side. Alleged renders of the Galaxy Watch 5 series have also surfaced online in the past.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro specifications (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are said to be the successor to the Galaxy Buds 2. To recall, the Galaxy Buds 2 were launched in August last year. The true wireless stereo earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds also feature a claimed battery life of up to 29 hours, including the battery of the charging case. With ANC turned on, the combined claimed battery life drops to 20 hours.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
US Treasury Department Levies Sanctions Against Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash for Being Used to Launder Money
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots "Ear" of the Red Planet

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.