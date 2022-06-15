Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Getting Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Reports

Samsung’s One UI 4.1 was launched with Galaxy S22 smartphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 June 2022 17:59 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Both devices are getting update in various European countries

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 was launched with Android 10
  • Galaxy XCover 5 ran Android 11 on its debut
  • Both devices are expected get update in other markets soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet (2020 model with 10.4-inch display) and Galaxy XCover 5 rugged smartphone from the South Korean company are getting Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 update in various European countries, as per two separate reports. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is getting the June 2022 Android security patch and the Galaxy XCover 5 is receiving the May 2022 Android security update. The tablet was launched running Android 10 in 2020, and the phone made its debut with Android 11 in 2021 in select markets.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet's LTE version is getting the update, which has firmware number T505XXU3CVE7, reports SamMobile. The report says that users of the tablet in Austria, Baltic, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Southeast Europe, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the UK are getting the update. The Samsung tablets purchased in other markets should also be getting the update soon.

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5, SamMobile says in a report that the update for the rugged smartphone has firmware number G525FXXU5BVE5. Apart from bringing the May 2022 Android security, the update also fixes about 80 vulnerabilities in the handset that was launched in select markets.

If you are an owner of any of the above mentioned devices, and haven't got a notification to download and install the update yet, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and Install to manually update your handset.

Samsung's One UI 4.1 brings along a bunch of improvements. There is a Smart Calendar that reads dates from all messaging apps and allows for an easier input in the actual Calendar app. First launched with the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones earlier this year, the update also comes with RAM Plus — a feature that allows users to expand their available memory by 4GB. One UI 4.1 will offer a choice of four options between 2GB and 8GB.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
