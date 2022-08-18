Samsung has reportedly reduced its smartphone shipments target for 2022. The South Korean giant had planned to produce 334 million handsets earlier this year, and aimed at shipping about 300 million units of its phones, as per the report. The company is said to have now reduced their phone shipments target for 2022 to 260 million units. The report added that Samsung shipped 270 million smartphones in 2021, and the new target is even lower than that. Samsung reportedly saw its biggest dip in phone shipments in 2020.

According to a report by TheElec, the South Korean giant has reduced its smartphones shipment target for 2022 to 260 million units to 300 million units. Samsung reportedly took the decision because of the slum in global economy, supply chain constraints, and overall low demand for phones. Earlier this year, the company had set a target to produce about 334 million phones, the report added.

Samsung shipped 270 million smartphones in 2021, as per the report. The company reportedly witnessed its biggest dip in phone shipments in 2020 due to the pandemic when it only shipped around 250 million units. The new target seems to fall between the number of units shipped in 2021 and 2020. Prior to the pandemic, the South Korean company had reportedly shipped more than 300 million smartphones per year.

As per the report, out of the 334 million phones that Samsung had planned to manufacture this year, 284 million would have been produced in company's own facilities, and the remaining 50 million units would have been produced with its partners in China. The report further added that Samsung is currently planning to produce about 34 million units between October and November this year. This is said to be far less than the units manufactured in previous quarters this year, and the same quarter in 2021.

Recently, Samsung had reportedly said that the ongoing inflation is unlikely to affect the demand for smartphones in India. Samsung reportedly also said that it estimates double-digit growth in volumes this year.