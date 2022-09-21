Technology News
loading
Samsung Trademarks Two Devices With Flexible Displays — Slidable Flex Solo, Slidable Flex Duet: Report

Samsung had previously showcased the Flex Slidable display at the CES 2022.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 21 September 2022 16:57 IST
Samsung Trademarks Two Devices With Flexible Displays — Slidable Flex Solo, Slidable Flex Duet: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung Display

Samsung has released the Galaxy Z series with single-folding displays in the market

Highlights
  • Samsung trademarked these devices with KIPRIS in South Korea
  • It is said to be working on a smartphone that can be worn on the wrist
  • Samsung reportedly patented a multi-purpose expandable display

Samsung reportedly filed two new trademarks with the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) for devices featuring flexible display technology. The devices in question are said to bear the Slidable Flex Solo and Slidable Flex Duet monikers. The South Korean tech giant is seemingly expanding its flexible display technology. Earlier this year, Samsung showcased the Flex Slidable concept panel at the CES 2022. It was showcased to feature sliding displays that could be used to expand the view area of a screen.

According to a report by Sammobile, Samsung has trademarked Slidable Flex Solo and Slidable Flex Duet monikers with KIPRIS. Unfortunately, there is nothing else known about these devices for now. However, the South Korean tech giant showcased the Flex Slidable display at the CES 2022 earlier this year. This technology might form the basis for these devices.

So far, Samsung has only released smartphones with single-folding displays in the market. The recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 experienced record pre-bookings, a recent report said.

The South Korean tech giant is also developing several other displays based on flexible display technology. It has listed some of these concepts — Flex Bar, Flex Note, Flex Square, Slidable Flex, and Rollable Flex — on the Samsung Display site.

Samsung is reportedly also working on a smartphone with a foldable display that can be wrapped around a person's hands. The alleged design patent of this handset suggests that it can be folded in a way to form a loop. It could also be folded at a right angle to form a curved waterfall-like screen.

Furthermore, a past report revealed that Samsung is developing a multi-purpose expandable display. The company had reportedly filed a patent for this technology with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The supposed designs suggest that this display could be expanded in all directions.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Slidable Flex Solo, Slidable Flex Duet

Further reading: Samsung, Slidable Flex Solo, Slidable Flex Duet
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
