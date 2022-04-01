Technology News
  • Samsung Self Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own

Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own

Samsung’s self-repair programme is initially available for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ devices.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 April 2022 15:04 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung self-repair programme will begin “this summer”

Highlights
  • Samsung is collaborating with iFixit on this programme
  • The company will provide device parts and repair tools
  • Customers can fix display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports

Samsung has launched a self-repair programme in the US. It will allow Samsung Galaxy smartphone users to repair their handsets themselves through parts and guides provided by the South Korean technology company. Samsung claims that this is a step forward in “creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespa” of their products. The company is collaborating with iFixit, an online repair community, for this programme. It is to be noted that Samsung already has a vast network of same-day service in the US as well as in-person service within an hour's drive in some regions in the country.

As per a blog post by Samsung, the self-repair programme will be initially available for Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series of smartphones, as well as Galaxy Tab S7+. Samsung hasn't given any specific date but says that the programme will begin “this summer”. Customers will get access to genuine device parts, repair tools, and intuitive, visual, step-by-step repair guides. Samsung said that it is collaborating with iFixit on this programme.

Furthermore, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series smartphone owners will be able to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports. The used parts can be returned to “Samsung for responsible recycling”. The South Korean company says it plans to expand self-repair to more devices in the future. Samsung already offers same-day service as well as “We Come To You Vans” in-person service in the US.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A72 in Russia is reportedly getting a software update with firmware version A725FXXU4BVC1. The update includes the March 2022 security patch that is said to fix over 50 privacy and security vulnerabilities alongside general bug fixes as well as device stability improvements. Users in the country can check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install. The update is expected to roll out in other countries soon.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Self-Repair Program, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own
Comment
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
