Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will no longer be receiving new software updates. The flagship lineup from 2018 has been removed from the list of smartphones that are eligible for future updates. Previously, the duo was downgraded to a quarterly update schedule. On the flip side, the Galaxy M62 is now receiving the One UI 4.1 update, which is based on Android 12. This update is reportedly being rolled out in only select countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Samsung has removed the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ from its security updates page. The Galaxy S9 series' last update was the March 2022 security patch. The Galaxy S9 series last received a major update in 2020, which brought the Android 10-based One UI 2.5 to the handsets. The South Korean tech giants have now moved the Galaxy S10 lineup to a quarterly update cycle.

In related news, a recent report by SamMobile suggests that the Galaxy M62 smartphone is getting the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 skin. The update is said to be available for users in Brazil, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

This update for the Galaxy M62 bears firmware version M625FXXU2BVC3. If you are a user in the mentioned countries, you can check for this update by going to your smartphone's Settings > Software update > Download and install. The update features the March 2022 security patch along with bug fixes, performance improvements, and increased device stability.

It brings an updated UI design with Color Palette, improved widgets, thicker brightness and volume bars, and more. Samsung has also introduced improvements to its stock apps with the One UI 4.1 update. Furthermore, it features a reworked camera app with a cleaner interface compared to its previous iterations. The Gallery app is also improved and comes with the shadow eraser and reflection eraser tools.