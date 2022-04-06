Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S9 Series Software Support Discontinued; Galaxy M62 Reportedly Getting Android 12 Update

Samsung Galaxy S10 series has been moved to a quarterly update cycle.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 April 2022 12:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy S9 Series Software Support Discontinued; Galaxy M62 Reportedly Getting Android 12 Update

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S9 lineup was released in March 2018

Highlights
  • Galaxy S9 series last received the One UI 2.5 update
  • The Galaxy M62 is also receiving the March 2022 security patch
  • The One UI 4.1 update features a revamped UI

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will no longer be receiving new software updates. The flagship lineup from 2018 has been removed from the list of smartphones that are eligible for future updates. Previously, the duo was downgraded to a quarterly update schedule. On the flip side, the Galaxy M62 is now receiving the One UI 4.1 update, which is based on Android 12. This update is reportedly being rolled out in only select countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Samsung has removed the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ from its security updates page. The Galaxy S9 series' last update was the March 2022 security patch. The Galaxy S9 series last received a major update in 2020, which brought the Android 10-based One UI 2.5 to the handsets. The South Korean tech giants have now moved the Galaxy S10 lineup to a quarterly update cycle.

In related news, a recent report by SamMobile suggests that the Galaxy M62 smartphone is getting the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 skin. The update is said to be available for users in Brazil, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

This update for the Galaxy M62 bears firmware version M625FXXU2BVC3. If you are a user in the mentioned countries, you can check for this update by going to your smartphone's Settings > Software update > Download and install. The update features the March 2022 security patch along with bug fixes, performance improvements, and increased device stability.

It brings an updated UI design with Color Palette, improved widgets, thicker brightness and volume bars, and more. Samsung has also introduced improvements to its stock apps with the One UI 4.1 update. Furthermore, it features a reworked camera app with a cleaner interface compared to its previous iterations. The Gallery app is also improved and comes with the shadow eraser and reflection eraser tools.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M62

Samsung Galaxy M62

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy M62, Android 12, One UI 4 1
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Freed From Questioning in Google ‘Incognito’ Privacy Suit

