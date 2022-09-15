Samsung Galaxy S25 could be the first smartphone from the South Korean company that might come without any physical buttons, as per a report. However, it is said that the button-less model could be exclusive to a wireless carrier in the country. Multiple reports in the past had already hinted at the development of smartphones that do not sport any physical buttons buttons. Vivo was the first company to unveil a smartphone, popularly known as Apex 2019 concept phone, with no ports or buttons.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung might remove all the physical buttons that include the power key and volume rocker from future flagship phones. It is said that this change is supposed to happen a few years from now and that the Galaxy S23 series will sport these buttons. It was hinted that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 series could have a model that could do away with the physical buttons altogether. However, that particular model may not be available for everyone.

The report also claims that a Samsung Galaxy S25 series model with no physical buttons may be exclusive to KT Corporation, a wireless carrier in South Korea. Other models may feature the buttons equipped on current smartphones. The KT-exclusive variant may also get new software features to make up for the lack of physical buttons, as per the report.

This is not the first time a report mentioning a smartphone without a physical button has surfaced online. In fact, a concept smartphone by Vivo that doesn't have one single button or port was announced a few years ago. Called Vivo Apex 2019, the concept phone was unveiled in January 2019 with no ports, no physical buttons, and no selfie camera. It relied on pressure and gestures for quick actions. Vivo named the technology Touch Sense and it's a mix of capacitive touch and pressure sensing.

For charging the handset used magnetic pins at the back called MagPort that also supported data transfer. Similarly, Meizu Zero was also unveiled at the same time as the Vivo Apex 2019. Meizu Zero was also announced as a smartphone with no buttons and no ports.