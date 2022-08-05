Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could also feature a 5,000mAh battery.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 5 August 2022 11:18 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might come with an ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor
  • The company might not use Exynos chipsets for the Galaxy S23 series
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could weigh about 228g

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been a part of the rumour mill for several weeks now. Various speculations have surfaced regarding its camera configuration. There have been reports that suggest the South Korean tech giant could feature only a Snapdragon chipset on the Galaxy S23 series. Notably, Samsung utilised Exynos chipsets in some markets for its S series smartphones in the past. A notable tipster is now suggesting that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

According to a post by tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Furthermore, the handset could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The tipster further added that this upcoming handset is likely to weigh about 228g and have a similar thickness to its predecessor the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung is yet to delve into any details regarding the Galaxy S23 series.

Recent rumours suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature an unannounced 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor. This sensor is said to have a pixel size of 0.60μm. Furthermore, it is expected to be able to record 8K videos at 60fps.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra could reportedly also come with a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. This camera is said to offer 10x optical zoom and is believed to be the same sensor utilised in the Galaxy S22 series.

To recall, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India earlier this year in February. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. For optics, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor along with 12-megapixel and 10-megapixel secondary sensors. It sports a 40-megapixel selfie camera on the front as well. The handset runs on Android 12 with the One UI 4 skin on top.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Motorola Razr 2022, X30 Pro Could Launch on August 11, May Go on Sale the Same Day

