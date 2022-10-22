Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Surfaces on Benchmarking Site, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 22 October 2022 16:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Surfaces on Benchmarking Site, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped

Samsung S23 Ultra is expected to succeed the Galaxy S22 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra spotted with model number SM-S918U
  • The smartphone is listed to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is yet to be announced by the firm

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been spotted on a benchmarking website, giving smartphone enthisasts a hint of what to expect from the purported successor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphone is tipped to launch with the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and the listing for the handset on the benchmarking website suggests it will be equipped with 8GB of RAM. The listing for the smartphone has appeared days after the purported Samsung Galaxy S23 was spotted on the same website.

A listing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was spotted on the benhcmarking website Geekbench by My Smart Price. According to the publication, the smartphone that was benchmarked is the US variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the listing for the handset, which bears the model number SM-S918U. 

The Geekbench listing for the purported Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone reveals that it will be powered by a chipset codenamed "kalama", which is believed to be the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm. This chipset was also spotted on the listing for another purported Galaxy S23 series smartphone with the model SM-S911U, spotted by Dutch publication Galaxy Club earlier this week.

The listing shows the handset achieved a single-core score of 1,521 and a multi-core score of 4,689. The performance figures appear similar to the purported Galaxy S23 listing, which scored 1524 and 4597 in single and multi-core tests, respectively. 

However, readers will be unable to compare the benchmarks with previous Galaxy S-series phones, as the benchmarking site delisted the Galaxy S22 phones over performance throttling earlier this year. 

Meanwhile, the Geekbench entry lists the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 8GB of RAM, and it is shown to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Samsung recently unveiled the One UI 5 update based on Android 13, and the Galaxy S23 can be expected to ship with the company's latest Android skin. 

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was recently spotted in updated renders shared by tipster Steve H McFly (Twitter: @OnLeaks). The new renders show the smartphone sporting a thinner metal frame compared to the current-generation Galaxy S22 Ultra, with slightly more rounded edges.

Another tipster, Ice Universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce) later pointed out some inaccuracies in the renders, related to the thickness of the smartphone's upper and lower bezels, as well as the protrusion of the rear camera sensors. It is worth noting that Samsung is yet to officially reveal any specifications of the purported Galaxy S23 lineup, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra. 

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Jio 5G Services Launched in India Ahead of Diwali Festive Season: All Details

