Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Have Same Display, Camera Module Design as Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Have Same Display, Camera Module Design as Galaxy S22 Ultra

Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra might not get much of a design change after all.

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 October 2022 14:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Have Same Display, Camera Module Design as Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung S23 Ultra is expected to continue as the flagship in the series (pictured: S22 Ultra)

Highlights
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra display tipped to sport narrow forehead, but a wide chin
  • Two of the rumoured flush-mounted rear cutouts said to be wrong
  • The Galaxy 23 series is expected to launch in early 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to launch next year, along with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Rumours so far have suggested that the new phones should be receiving minor cosmetic updates, however a latest tip suggests that the Galaxy S23 Ultra in particular won't be getting the rumoured design updates for its display and camera module, and will in fact, look very similar to the current Galaxy S22 Ultra. The upcoming phone will continue to sport a narrow forehead and wide chin, while the cutouts for the laser autofocus sensor and one of the telephoto cameras will have a slightly raised module and won't sit flush with the frame, as previously rumoured.

Prolific tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted that he has received some new information that points to the fact that the previously leaked CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are not entirely accurate.

The renders showed the Galaxy S23 Ultra having a symmetrically thick upper and lower display bezel, which is not expected to be true. The image also showed two of the five cutouts on the back of the phone to sit flush with the body, without any protrusion. This too is most likely not true as according to the tipster; these cutouts will also have a slight bulge like the rest of the camera modules.

Some fans of the brand would probably be disappointed by this, if it does indeed turn out to be true, however we can't say we're surprised. We've seen Apple reuse the same design for its iPhones for a couple of years now, with just minor tweaks being added with every new generation. The current Galaxy S22 Ultra is arguably Samsung's most refined design yet for a flagship, so we're not surprised that it might not tinker around with it too much.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series early next year. As per recent leaks, the upcoming models could be powered by the Exynos 2300 SoC or the next flagship SoC from Qualcomm, depending on the region where it's sold.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to include a 5,000mAh battery and is expected to pack its recently announced 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra rumour
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Chhello Show at Rs. 95: India's Oscar Entry to Open in 95 Cinemas for Thursday 'Last Show' Previews

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Have Same Display, Camera Module Design as Galaxy S22 Ultra
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings From October 10
  2. iPhone SE 4 May Pack 6.1-Inch LCD Display With a Top Notch: Report
  3. Amazon Halts Its Delivery Robot "Scouts" That Created Severe Mishaps
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Phones
  5. WhatsApp Paid Subscription Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users: Report
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. You Can Watch India's Oscar Entry for Rs. 95 This Thursday
  8. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 9
  9. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro Specifications Leaked: All Details
  10. Four More Shots Please! Season 3 Release Date Announced by Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Have Same Display, Camera Module Design as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  2. Chhello Show at Rs. 95: India's Oscar Entry to Open in 95 Cinemas for Thursday 'Last Show' Previews
  3. Number of Firms Holding Crypto Assets Touch Record High in Brazil, Details Here
  4. Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Teases an Intergalactic Treasure Hunt
  5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Trailer Sets Up the Season 1 Finale
  6. Apple iPhone SE 4 Could Feature a 6.1-Inch LCD Display With a Top Notch: Report
  7. Google Pixel Watch to Get Feature Drops, Software Updates for Up to 3 Years: Details
  8. Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Trailer Teases Jodie Whittaker’s Final Appearance as the Time Lord
  9. Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 Over the Weekend Amid Fed Pressure While Ether Holds on to $1,350
  10. PS5 Restock India: October 12 Is Next Pre-Order Date for PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.