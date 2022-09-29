Samsung Galaxy S23 series with three models — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be the next flagship offering from the South Korean smartphone brand. Ahead of the official launch, the design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has allegedly leaked via fresh renders. The renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra indicate a similar design language as the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year with minor changes in the placement of the camera module. It is said to feature a 6.8-inch display with slim bezels.

Smartprix, in association with known tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has leaked a series of alleged renders revealing the design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Based on the images, it appears that the device will have minimal changes from this year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. The leaked renders show the handset from all angles in Black shade with a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

A rear camera can be seen, in a similar design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Three rear camera cutouts are seen arranged in a larger metal frame, while the remaining are shown flushed in the rear panel. Further, the power and volume buttons can be seen on the right side. The bottom edge is seen to house an S Pen slot, SIM tray, charging port, and speaker grille. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to feature a 6.8-inch display. It could measure 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.8mm.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series early next year. As per recent leaks, the upcoming models could be powered by the Exynos 2300 SoC. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to include a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung is expected to pack the unannounced 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor on the upcoming device.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with upgrades over the Galaxy S22 Ultra that was launched in the country in February with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,999.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor. A 40-megapixel selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired, and 15W wireless charging are the other key highlights of the smartphone.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.