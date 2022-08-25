Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Said to Feature Same Rear Camera Setup as Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 August 2022 18:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to launch next year
  • It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been part of several leaks and rumours for the past few months. The upcoming flagship phone is said to feature a rear camera module with a look and feel similar to that of its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter has a quad-camera setup on the back, with individual camera lenses protruding out of the body. The Galaxy S23 Ultra could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to feature the unannounced 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor and could pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Known tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) on Twitter claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport the same camera design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (review) has a different quad rear camera setup compared to the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The rear camera panel has a minimalist look with individual camera lenses standing out of the body with sensors circled by rings. Another ring houses the laser autofocus sensor.

The quad-camera setup of the Galaxy S22 Ultra consists of a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and two 10-megapixel sensors.

Recent leaks have indicated that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is said to include 5,000mAh battery. Samsung is expected to pack the unannounced 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor on the upcoming device.

The anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to come with upgrades over the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,999.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with quad-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz peak refresh rate. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and offers up to 12GB of RAM. The handset offers up to 512GB of onboard storage, a 40-megapixel selfie camera sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
