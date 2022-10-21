Samsung is believed to be working on its next flagship lineup — the Galaxy S23. It is believed that that lineup might include the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Recently leaked renders of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra suggested that the handset may feature slim bezels and a 6.8-inch display. However, updated renders of this smartphone have surfaced that showcase it with a thinner metal frame than its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the handset may have a similarly-sized chin at the bottom of the screen.

According to updated Galaxy S23 Ultra renders by Steve H McFly (Twitter: @OnLeaks), this rumoured Samsung handset may sport a slimmer metal frame than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The handset now appears to have slightly more rounded edges than the previous renders.

The past renders also showcased the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a slimmer chin than its predecessor. However, these updated renders now depict this smartphone with a similar active display area as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The previous renders show the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout. The rear camera layout is similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There is a power button and volume rocker on the right side. It is said to feature an S Pen slot, SIM tray, charging port, and speaker grille at the bottom.

Later on, tipster Ice Universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce) had pointed out a few inaccuracies in these OnLeaks renders. It included the upper and lower bezel thickness and the protrusion of the rear camera sensors. Galaxy S22 Ultra arguably has Samsung's most refined flagship design, and the South Korean tech giant is not expected to tinker with it too much.

In related news, Ice Universe recently tweeted that the night photography capabilities of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have been significantly improved.

