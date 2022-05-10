Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HP3 Camera Sensor: Report

An updated version of the 200-megapixel sensor is expected to debut in Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 May 2022 13:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HP3 Camera Sensor: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung ISCOELL HP1 200-Megapixel sensor can take 8K videos at 30fps with minimum loss in field of view

Highlights
  • Motorola is expected to deploy Samsung’s 200-megapixel camera first
  • The Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor has a pixel size of 0.64-micron pixels
  • Xiaomi is tipped to launch its first 200-megapixel camera phone in 2022

Samsung announced its 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor in September last year. As per a latest report, an improved 200-megapixel sensor, known as ISOCELL HP3 developed by Samsung Electronics mobile division and Samsung Electro-Mechanics is nearing completion and will debut in the company's upcoming flagship smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to succeed the Galaxy S22 lineup, could come equipped with the new sensor. The new sensor is said to be an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HP1 that uses a new pixel-binning technology to deliver a maximum image resolution of 200 megapixels.

As per a report by South Korean-based publication ETNews, Samsung is finishing work on an updated version of the 200-megapixel sensor dubbed as ISOCELL HP3. Samsung Electronics is responsible for 30 percent of the manufacturing, while the Electro-Mechanics division is managing the remaining 70 percent. Samsung is expected to pack the new 200-megapixel camera on the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023.

Specifications of the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor are unknown at this moment. However, the sensor will come in at 200-megapixels, making it one of the largest sensors installed in any handset. At present, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S21 models feature high-resolution rear camera modules with a 108-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung ISOCELL HP3 is expected to have similarities with its predecessor, the ISOCELL HP1. The latter comes with a pixel size of 0.64-micron pixels and is equipped with the proprietary Chameleon Cell technology that uses a two-by-two, four-by-four, or full pixel layout — depending on the environment — to let users capture images between 12.5- and 200-megapixel resolutions. The Samsung ISOCELL HP1 is claimed to capture 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in field of view.

If the information turns out to be true, the Samsung Galaxy S23 won't be the first smartphone to get a 200-megapixel camera. Motorola's upcoming Motorola Frontier is said to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Xiaomi is also tipped to launch its first 200-megapixel camera phone in the second half of 2022.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISOCELL HP3, 200 Megapixel Camera, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung ISOCELL HP1, ISOCELL HP1, Xiaomi, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
India GST Council Plans to Levy 28 Percent GST on Crypto Transactions: Report
El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele Buys Nation’s Largest BTC Dip of 500 Coins So Far, Details Here
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HP3 Camera Sensor: Report
