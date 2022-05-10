Samsung announced its 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor in September last year. As per a latest report, an improved 200-megapixel sensor, known as ISOCELL HP3 developed by Samsung Electronics mobile division and Samsung Electro-Mechanics is nearing completion and will debut in the company's upcoming flagship smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to succeed the Galaxy S22 lineup, could come equipped with the new sensor. The new sensor is said to be an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HP1 that uses a new pixel-binning technology to deliver a maximum image resolution of 200 megapixels.

As per a report by South Korean-based publication ETNews, Samsung is finishing work on an updated version of the 200-megapixel sensor dubbed as ISOCELL HP3. Samsung Electronics is responsible for 30 percent of the manufacturing, while the Electro-Mechanics division is managing the remaining 70 percent. Samsung is expected to pack the new 200-megapixel camera on the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023.

Specifications of the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor are unknown at this moment. However, the sensor will come in at 200-megapixels, making it one of the largest sensors installed in any handset. At present, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S21 models feature high-resolution rear camera modules with a 108-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung ISOCELL HP3 is expected to have similarities with its predecessor, the ISOCELL HP1. The latter comes with a pixel size of 0.64-micron pixels and is equipped with the proprietary Chameleon Cell technology that uses a two-by-two, four-by-four, or full pixel layout — depending on the environment — to let users capture images between 12.5- and 200-megapixel resolutions. The Samsung ISOCELL HP1 is claimed to capture 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in field of view.

If the information turns out to be true, the Samsung Galaxy S23 won't be the first smartphone to get a 200-megapixel camera. Motorola's upcoming Motorola Frontier is said to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Xiaomi is also tipped to launch its first 200-megapixel camera phone in the second half of 2022.