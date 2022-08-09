Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S23 Codename, Ultra Model Numbers Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's alleged firmware data suggests the codename DM3.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 August 2022 12:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Codename, Ultra Model Numbers Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to launch in Q1 next year
  • It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to feature 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be in the works as the next offering from the South Korean smartphone company. In a new update, the firmware data of the upcoming phone has leaked online, suggesting the code name and model numbers of the purported device. This indicates that the new Galaxy S23 Ultra will be launching soon. The Galaxy S23 Ultra could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to feature the unannounced 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor and could pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Prominent tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Pricebaba, has leaked the alleged firmware data of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It suggests DM3 codename for the device and multiple model numbers — SM-S918, SM-S918BDS, SM-S918U, SM-S918U1, and SM-S918W associated with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Earlier reports have suggested that the handset will launch in the first half of 2023 alongside Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+. However, Samsung is yet to share any details regarding the launch of the Galaxy S23 series.

Recent leaks claimed that Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and is likely to weigh about 228 grams. Samsung is expected to pack the unannounced 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor on the upcoming device.

The anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to come with upgrades over the Galaxy S22 Ultra that was launched in the country in February with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,999.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and offers up to 12GB of RAM. It has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Up to 512GB of onboard storage, a 40-megapixel selfie camera sensor, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging are the other key highlights of the smartphone.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specificatiions, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nvidia Hints at Revenue Drop in Q2 2022 Amid Weak Gaming Business
Netflix Unveils 3 Documentaries From India Today, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Crime Stories: India Detectives Team

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Codename, Ultra Model Numbers Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. "Did Not Survive": NASA Films Comet Plunging Into Sun
  3. iOS 16 Beta 5 Gets Battery Percentage, New Option for Screenshots: Report
  4. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  7. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  8. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  9. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  10. Vivo V25 Pro Teased to Launch With 64-Megapixel Camera in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo Y21T Prices in India Slashed By Rs. 1,000
  2. Vivo Tipped to Launch Another Foldable Phone With Dual-Screen Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner: Details
  3. "Did Not Survive": NASA Films Comet Plunging Into Sun
  4. Joker 2: Zazie Beetz Is Reportedly Returning Opposite Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga
  5. CryptoCom Grabs Virtual Asset Service Provider License in South Korea
  6. Samsung Partners With Theta Labs to Integrate NFT Ecosystem With Upcoming Galaxy Flagship
  7. WhatsApp ‘Delete for Everyone’ Feature Gets Extension to Over 2 Days
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Hide Its Under-Display Camera Better Than Predecessor: Report
  9. Ancient Oxygen Source Detected in Earth’s Crust; May Have Influenced Evolution of Life, Researchers Say
  10. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro Launch to Take Place on August 11; Specifications Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.