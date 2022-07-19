Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been tipped to come with a 200-megapixel camera. The tipster also added that the main camera sensor is yet to be released. Samsung had announced its 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor in September last year. A report this May said that an improved 200-megapixel sensor, known as ISOCELL HP3 being developed by Samsung Electronics' mobile division and Samsung Electro-Mechanics was nearing its completion. The sensor is expected to debut in the South Korean company's upcoming flagship smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be the company's first handset to feature the new sensor.

As per reliable tipster Ice universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce), the upcoming flagship smartphone from Samsung could be equipped with a 200-megapixel camera. As mentioned earlier, the tipster also added that the relevant sensor is yet to be announced.

The latest leak hints that the Galaxy S23 Ultra might be the smartphone that comes equipped with the new sensor. The sensor is said to be an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HP1 that uses a new pixel-binning technology to deliver a maximum image resolution of 200 megapixels.

The features and specifications of the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor are yet to be revealed — the company is yet to confirm the existence of the camera sensor. The sensor is expected to offer 200-megapixels resolution for capturing images, making it one of the largest sensors installed in any handset.

Motorola's upcoming Motorola Frontier is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Xiaomi is also tipped to launch its first 200-megapixel camera phone in the second half of 2022, according to reports.