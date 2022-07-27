Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10 Megapixel Periscope Camera With 10x Optical Zoom: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera With 10x Optical Zoom: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 July 2022 19:48 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is said to succeed the Galaxy S22 lineup

Highlights
  • Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor can record 8k videos at 30fps
  • This sensor is said to have a 20 percent reduced surface area
  • Samsung has not year revealed the launch date of Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly feature a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. It is believed to be the same sensor that earlier featured in the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra. There could reportedly be some minor improvements, however, the basic specifications are expected to be the same. A recent report also suggested that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary sensor. This sensor is expected to be an upgraded version of the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

According to a report by GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might come equipped with a 10-megapixel telephoto camera that offers 10x optical zoom. This could reportedly be the same telephoto sensor which was used on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

To recall, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India earlier this year in February. It features a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom.

A recent report also suggests that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The South Korean tech giant unveiled the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor last year in September. It then announced the upgraded 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP3 sensor in June this year.

Samsung has confirmed that the mass production of the ISOCELL HP3 sensor will begin later this year. It is said to have an up to 20 percent reduction in camera module surface area than its predecessor. The sensor enables users to record videos in 8K at 30fps and 4K videos at 120fps.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
