Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Get Same Screen Size, Resolution as Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to have the same camera design as Galaxy S22.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 9 September 2022 19:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Get Same Screen Size, Resolution as Galaxy S22

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy S23 could be next Samsung flagship smartphone series

Highlights
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch display
  • Galaxy S22 Plus features a 6.6-inch panel
  • Galaxy S22 gets a 6.1-inch screen

Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to be the South Korean company's next flagship smartphone series. Rumours and leaks about the smartphone series have started to pour in bunches. As per a tipster, the handsets in the Galaxy S23 series will have almost similar dimensions as the Galaxy S22 handsets. The tipster also claims that the phones belonging to both the series will have identical screen size and resolution. Reports have even suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to feature the same rear camera design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Tipster Ice Universe shared a post on Weibo giving information as well as comparing the dimensions of both Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy S22 series. The tipster claims that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 smartphones will have the same screen size — 6.1-inches — and resolution — 1,080x2,340 pixels. However, there could be slight differences in the dimensions. The Galaxy S22 measures 146.0x70.6x7.6mm, while the Galaxy S23 is said to measure 146.3x70.9x7.6mm.

Similarly, the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S23+ smartphones are said to sport the same screen size — 6.6-inches — and resolution — 1,080x2,340 pixels. There could be subtle differences in the dimensions. The Galaxy S22+ measures 157.4x75.8x7.64mm, whereas the Galaxy S23+ could measure 157.8x76.2x7.6mm.

Finally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra Screen size and resolution are also claimed to be the same: 6.8-inches and 1,440x3,088 pixels, respectively. The Galaxy S22 Ultra measures 163.3x77.9x8.9mm and the S23 Ultra is said to measure 163.4x78.1x8.9mm in dimension.

The development comes a few days after the same tipster claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a rear camera module with a look and feel similar to that of its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It consists of a quad-camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and two 10-megapixel sensors. The Galaxy S23 may come with a 200-megapixel main camera sensor.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
