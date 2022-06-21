Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Selfie Camera Said to Come With a Long-Awaited Update

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ are said to come with a 12-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 June 2022 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 may have a significant selfie camera upgrade over Galaxy S22 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut next year
  • Samsung has offered a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the Galaxy S22
  • Samsung is said to have seen a drop in its smartphone shipments

Samsung Galaxy S23 selfie camera is said to receive an upgrade after its four previous generations clinged to a 10-megapixel sensor. The change would help result in better selfies and video chats. The improvement is said to be a part of the Galaxy S23 as well as the Galaxy S23+. Separately, Samsung is said to have 50 million smartphone units stuck in stocks with its distributors due to low demand. A large portion of the smartphone inventory staggered is reportedly the Galaxy A series.

According to a report by Dutch website GalaxyClub.nl, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will come with a 12-megapixel selfie camera sensor. This would be the first selfie camera upgrade in the history of the Galaxy S series since the launch of the Galaxy S10 in February 2019.

The Galaxy S10 debuted with the 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Since then, Samsung has not yet upgraded the selfie camera on its Galaxy S models — except the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 Ultra as all three of them have a 40-megapixel camera at the front.

We can safely expect some performance improvements if the resolution of the selfie camera on the Galaxy S23 models would get an upgrade. However, Samsung has not yet publicly confirmed any details about the next flagship series.

The Galaxy S23 family is expected to debut in early 2023. A report in April suggested that the Galaxy S23 models in the Asian market would come with MediaTek SoCs, though a latter report refuted that claim. The flagship series is also rumoured to have batteries based on the stacking method that is already used for developing battery packs of electric vehicles.

While the exact details of the Galaxy S23 series are yet to be revealed, a report by South Korea's The Elec claims that nearly 50 million units of Samsung smartphones have been in distributor stocks.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the news outlet said that a large portion of the units stuck belongs to the Galaxy A series that has been ready for sale, but is still with the distributor.

Samsung is said to have originally decided to ship around 300 million units. However, due to factors including the COVID-19 lockdowns in China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, demand for smartphones dropped this year.

The Elec reports that Samsung had manufactured around 20 million smartphone units per month between January and February, but that number reduced to 10 million units in May. It is considered to be due to not being able to sell new units.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for a comment on the reported matter and will update this article when the company responds.

A recent report by International Data Corporation (IDC) said that global smartphone shipments are expected to drop 3.5 percent this year due to weak demand.

Apart from Samsung, other smartphone manufacturers are expected to have a similar impact of the fall in demand in the coming months.

The ongoing recession-like situations in many economies are likely to dampen further the market over time.

Jagmeet Singh
