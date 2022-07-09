Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Reportedly Only Use Qualcomm Chipset: Ming-Chi Kuo

Samsung Galaxy S23 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon SM8550 chipset.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 9 July 2022 18:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Reportedly Only Use Qualcomm Chipset: Ming-Chi Kuo

Samsung Galaxy S23 was said to get an innovative battery tech in a recent report

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 may not adopt Exynos 2300 chipset
  • Snapdragon SM8550 was said to be optimised for TSMC’s design rule
  • Qualcomm’s flagship 5G chip SM8550 is made by TSMC

Samsung Galaxy S23 could reportedly be using only Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor worldwide. This is in comparison to the Galaxy S22, only 70 percent for which the Snapdragon processor was used. The report also added there are less chances of Galaxy S23 adopting Exynos 2300 since it can't compete with SM8550. A previous report had indicated that the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ will use the same 10-megapixels resolution for the telephoto camera as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. The handset was also said to get an innovative battery tech in a recent report.

According to a recent series of tweets by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Qualcomm is expected to be the exclusive supplier of processor for the Samsung Galaxy S23. To recall, this is in comparison to the Galaxy S22, only 70 percent for which the Snapdragon processor was used. Qualcomm's flagship 5G chip SM8550 made by TSMC 4nm process is likely to power the Galaxy S23. Kuo also added how the flagship smartphone from Samsung may not adopt Exynos 2300 chipset that is made by Samsung 4nm. Snapdragon SM8550 was said to be optimised for TSMC's design rule, giving it advantages over the SM8450 and SM8475 in terms of computing power and power efficiency.

A previous report had indicated that the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ will use the same 10-megapixels resolution for the telephoto camera as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. It's likely that it's going to be 3x, as it was this year, and in fact, it might very well be the same exact setup including the same sensor. This just hasn't been rumoured specifically up until now, as per the report.

The flagship handset from Samsung was also said to get an innovative battery tech in a recent report. As per a tipster, Samsung is planning to utilise the stacking method aimed at making electric vehicle (EV) batteries for its rumoured Galaxy S23 lineup. Samsung SDI reportedly utilises this method for manufacturing its Gen 5 EV batteries. The South Korean tech giant is now expected to replace the currently used 'jelly-roll' method with the stacking method for its smartphone batteries as well. Furthermore, the tipster has suggested that the application of this method could lead to a significant boost in the battery capacities of the Galaxy S23 series in comparison to the Galaxy S22 lineup.

