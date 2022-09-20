Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be powered by “some” Exynos SoC, according to a tipster. Although, the Samsung MX department expects to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, Samsung Electronics wants to continue using the Exynos SoCs, the tipster added. According to a report, this could be the Exynos 2300 SoC, which is reportedly incomparable with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. As per a previous report, the Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch display, same as this year's Samsung Galaxy S22.

Tipster Ice Universe has shared via the Chinese microblogging website Weibo that the Samsung MX department “hopes” that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The tipster added that Samsung Electronics is dissatisfied with the decision, and instead wishes to continue using “some” Exynos SoC. According to a report, this could be Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2300 SoC, which is said to be incomparable with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will feature similar dimensions as the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S23 could measure 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm, while the Galaxy S22 measures 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm, according to the report. However, Galaxy S23 is said to sport a 6.1-inch display, same as the Galaxy S22.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch display, same as the Galaxy S22+. The handsets could get slightly different dimensions. The Galaxy S23+ is said to measure 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm, while the Galaxy S22+ measures 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64mm, the report suggested.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could reportedly sport a 6.6-inch display with 1,440x3,088 pixels resolution, same as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The upcoming phone could get similar dimensions. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to measure 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra measures 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm, as per the report.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched in India in February this year. The Galaxy S22 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.