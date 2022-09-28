Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Leaked Images Hint at Similar Triple Rear Camera Setup as Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Leaked Images Hint at Similar Triple Rear Camera Setup as Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23+ is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 28 September 2022 11:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Leaked Images Hint at Similar Triple Rear Camera Setup as Galaxy S22 Ultra

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch early next year
  • Upcoming phones could pack Exynos 2300 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+ is tipped to feature a 4,700mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are expected to debut early next year. Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date for the flagship Galaxy S23 series, even though leaks have been in abundance. In a new update, renders of the upcoming Galaxy S23+ and the vanilla Galaxy S23 have surfaced online. The leaked renders suggest multiple design changes on the new model from the predecessor Galaxy S22+. Renders show a hole-punch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. Further, the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 are seen carrying a triple camera setup on the back, with individual camera lenses protruding out of the body, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Known tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Smartprix, has leaked the alleged renders of Samsung Galaxy S23+. The leaked renders show the handset from all angles in Black shade. As mentioned, the images show a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display. Further, Galaxy S23+ is seen sporting a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash. The upcoming handset could have a different rear camera setup compared to the Galaxy S22+.

In the rear camera panel, individual camera lenses are seen standing out of the body with sensors circled by rings, with a look and feel similar to that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Further, the power and volume buttons are seen on the right spine of the handset, while the bottom edge has a charging port and speaker grille.

As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ will have a 6.6-inch display. The upcoming phone is said to be slightly taller and wider with a 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm in measurement. The Galaxy S22+, in contrast, measures 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm in size.

The tipster also leaked images of the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 model, in collaboration with Digit. The renders suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S23 handset will sport a 6.1-inch display, and measure 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6 mm — slightly larger than the Galaxy S22 model that made its debut earlier this year. Like the leaked Galaxy S23+ images, the renders of the Galaxy S23 suggest a rear camera module similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in either January or February. As per recent leaks, the upcoming models could be powered by Exynos 2300 SoC. The Galaxy S23+ could pack a 4,700mAh rated battery as well.

The Galaxy S22 family was launched in India in February this year. India variants of Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
NASA Says Artemis I October Launch Will Be 'Difficult', Shelters SLS Rocket From Hurricane Ian

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Leaked Images Hint at Similar Triple Rear Camera Setup as Galaxy S22 Ultra
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 6 Launch
  4. JioPhone 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Apple Said to Drop Plans to Increase iPhone 14 Production: Details
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Audio Products
  9. Hugh Jackman to Return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, Coming September 2024
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Christie’s Adopts Blockchain, Launches NFT Auction Platform Built on Ethereum
  2. Apple Said to Drop Plans to Increase iPhone 14 Series Production Amid Faltering Demand
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Leaked Images Hint at Similar Triple Rear Camera Setup as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  4. NASA Says Artemis I October Launch Will Be 'Difficult', Shelters SLS Rocket From Hurricane Ian
  5. Meta Disrupts Chinese Propaganda Operation Across Facebook, Instagram Ahead of US Midterm Elections
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman to Return as Wolverine, September 2024 Release Date Set
  7. Elon Musk Fake Accounts Claim Not Backed Up by Data Scientists' Findings, Twitter Lawyer Tells Court
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Smart TVs
  9. Oracle to Pay About $23 Million to Resolve Another SEC Bribery Case Involving India Unit
  10. Walmart Launches Online Game Worlds in Roblox as 'Testing Ground' for Potential Metaverse Entry
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.