Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Feature Same Telephoto Camera as Galaxy S22: Report

Samsung could still change its plans before launching the Galaxy S23 family.

By ANI | Updated: 28 June 2022 17:28 IST
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series is reportedly in the works
  • Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ could feature 10-megapixels telephoto sensor
  • The new series is expected to debut next year

A report coming out last week shed some light on Samsung's choice of front camera for next year's Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ smartphones. And while the news has been good in this case, with rumours that the devices in question could ship with upgraded selfie cameras, the same apparently can't be said for the telephoto lens on the back.

According to the same source, both the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ will use the same 10-megapixels resolution for the telephoto camera as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. It's likely that it's going to be 3x, as it was this year, and in fact, it might very well be the same exact setup including the same sensor. This just hasn't been rumoured specifically up until now, as per a report by GalaxyClub.

There's no clarity on what the situation might be for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it looks like the non-Ultra S flagships will stay in the same configuration (or a very similar configuration) for another year.

Of course, this is just an unconfirmed rumour at the moment and since there are many months left for the launch of these models, even if this information is correct at the moment, Samsung could still change its plans before launching the Galaxy S23 family.

Anyway, if this pans out, it is hoped that the Korean company has other updates coming to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ aside from the higher-res selfie camera.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
