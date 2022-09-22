Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23+ to Come With Increased 4,700mAh Battery Capacity: Report

The regular Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra may not receive a similar boost.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 22 September 2022 20:36 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy S23+ is said to sport a 6.6-inch display, similar to the Galaxy S22+

Samsung is reportedly planning to increase the battery capacity of the Galaxy S23+. In comparison to the 4,500mAh battery capacity featured on the Galaxy S22+, the Galaxy S23+ is expected to pack a 4,700mAh rated battery. However, the vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra are not expected to get the same treatment. Samsung hopes to achieve this increase in battery capacity without majorly impacting the thickness and weight of the Galaxy S23+. A previous report claimed that the Galaxy S23 series will have almost similar dimensions to the Galaxy S22 lineup.

According to a report by The Elec, Samsung could increase the density of the battery featured on the Galaxy S23+ while keeping the dimensions almost the same as the Galaxy S22+. It is understood that Samsung SDI, a branch of the company that handles battery manufacturing, could make use of 'stacking' technology to achieve this feat.

Samsung could stack the inner material of the battery in layers over each other like a staircase to expand the capacity of the battery without increasing its thickness. However, the South Korean tech giant is not expected to utilise this technology for the standard Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

A recent report mentions that the Galaxy S23 series is expected to boast almost similar dimensions as the Galaxy S22 handsets. The standard Galaxy S23 is said to be 146.3x70.9x7.6mm in dimensions with a 6.1-inch screen, whereas the standard Galaxy S22 measures 146.0x70.6x7.6mm.

Similarly, the Galaxy S23+ could measure 157.8x76.2x7.6mm with a 6.6-inch display, which is only a slight increase from the 157.4x75.8x7.64mm dimensions of the Galaxy S22+. Finally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra might be 163.4x78.1x8.9mm in dimensions with a 6.8-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S22 Ultra measures 163.3x77.9x8.9mm.

iQoo Neo 7 May Arrive in China in October; iQoo 11, Vivo X90 Series Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details

