Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Spotted on 3C Certification Website, 25W Charging Support Tipped: Details

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Spotted on 3C Certification Website, 25W Charging Support Tipped: Details

Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be powered by “some” Exynos SoC.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 27 September 2022 18:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Spotted on 3C Certification Website, 25W Charging Support Tipped: Details

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will feature similar dimensions as the Galaxy S22 series

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to sport a 6.1-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+ is expected to pack a 4,700mAh rated battery
  • The handsets are expected to come with a 25W fast charger

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have reportedly been spotted on the 3C certification website. Both the flagship handsets from Samsung are expected to launch with support for 25W fast charging. A recent report had indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be powered by an Exynos SoC. The Galaxy S23 is tipped to sport a 6.1-inch display, like this year's Samsung Galaxy S22 model. Samsung is also reportedly planning to increase the battery capacity of the Galaxy S23+, in comparison to the 4,500mAh battery capacity featured on the Galaxy S22+, the Galaxy S23+ is expected to pack a 4,700mAh rated battery.

According to a recent report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have cleared the 3C certification. Based on the listing, the Galaxy S23 could come with the model number SM-S9110, while the S23+ could have the model number SM-S9160. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm both listings on the certification website.

galaxy s23 3c a

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C Website

As mentioned earlier, both the smartphones from the South Korean company are expected to come with a 25W fast charger.

Earlier this month, a report had hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be powered by “some” Exynos SoC. There are chances that this could be the Exynos 2300 SoC.

Another report had also mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will feature similar dimensions as the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S23 could measure 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm, while the Galaxy S22 measures 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm, according to the report. However, the Galaxy S23 is tipped to sport a 6.1-inch display, like the Galaxy S22.

To recall, the South Korean tech giant is also reportedly planning to increase the battery capacity of the Galaxy S23+. In comparison to the 4,500mAh battery capacity featured on the Galaxy S22+, the Galaxy S23+ is expected to pack a 4,700mAh rated battery. However, the vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra are not expected to get the same treatment. Samsung is expected to achieve this increase in battery capacity without majorly impacting the thickness and weight of the Galaxy S23+, according to the report.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
NASA's DART Mission First Step Towards Preventing Possible Asteroid Armageddon, Indian Scientists Say
South Korea Asks KuCoin, OKX to Freeze Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon: All Details

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Spotted on 3C Certification Website, 25W Charging Support Tipped: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Gadgets Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Electronics
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Cashback Credit Card With Year-Long Discounts Launched: Details
  9. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?
  10. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Allegedly Spotted on Amazon Ahead of October 6 Launch, Price Leaked
  2. Infinix Zero Series Handset to Feature 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera With OIS: Report
  3. Tether Announces Launch on Polkadot to Improve Web3 Footprint
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  5. South Korea Asks KuCoin, OKX to Freeze Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Spotted on 3C Certification Website, 25W Charging Support Tipped: Details
  7. NASA's DART Mission First Step Towards Preventing Possible Asteroid Armageddon, Indian Scientists Say
  8. Arm Appoints Jason Child as CFO Ahead of Preparations for Public Listing
  9. US Senators Push for Limits on Law Enforcement's Purchase of Warrantless Cellphone Tracking Tools
  10. Mastercard’s NFT-Customised Debit Cards Featuring Bored Apes, Moonbirds Go Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.