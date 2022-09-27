Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have reportedly been spotted on the 3C certification website. Both the flagship handsets from Samsung are expected to launch with support for 25W fast charging. A recent report had indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be powered by an Exynos SoC. The Galaxy S23 is tipped to sport a 6.1-inch display, like this year's Samsung Galaxy S22 model. Samsung is also reportedly planning to increase the battery capacity of the Galaxy S23+, in comparison to the 4,500mAh battery capacity featured on the Galaxy S22+, the Galaxy S23+ is expected to pack a 4,700mAh rated battery.

According to a recent report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have cleared the 3C certification. Based on the listing, the Galaxy S23 could come with the model number SM-S9110, while the S23+ could have the model number SM-S9160. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm both listings on the certification website.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C Website

As mentioned earlier, both the smartphones from the South Korean company are expected to come with a 25W fast charger.

Earlier this month, a report had hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be powered by “some” Exynos SoC. There are chances that this could be the Exynos 2300 SoC.

Another report had also mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will feature similar dimensions as the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S23 could measure 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm, while the Galaxy S22 measures 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm, according to the report. However, the Galaxy S23 is tipped to sport a 6.1-inch display, like the Galaxy S22.

To recall, the South Korean tech giant is also reportedly planning to increase the battery capacity of the Galaxy S23+. In comparison to the 4,500mAh battery capacity featured on the Galaxy S22+, the Galaxy S23+ is expected to pack a 4,700mAh rated battery. However, the vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra are not expected to get the same treatment. Samsung is expected to achieve this increase in battery capacity without majorly impacting the thickness and weight of the Galaxy S23+, according to the report.

