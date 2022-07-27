Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later Option Now Available for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later Option Now Available for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S22 Series

This Samsung offer is available at retail stores across India.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 July 2022 18:23 IST
Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later Option Now Available for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S22 Series

Photo Credit: Samsung

Purchasing the Galaxy S22 Ultra can get you the Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs. 2,999

Highlights
  • Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later offers zero down payment option
  • It splits payment into 60 percent monthly, 40 percent lump sum
  • Buying Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ can get you Galaxy Buds 2 at Rs. 2,999

Samsung introduced its Buy Now, Pay Later option for the first time for its flagship and foldable smartphones in India on Wednesday. ICICI Bank credit card holders with a minimum credit limit of Rs. 1,50,000 will be able to benefit from this offer at retail outlets across India. This scheme also gives the option of zero down payment and a processing fee of 1 percent. The company has confirmed that this offer is available on Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

The new Buy Now, Pay Later option enables Samsung customers to pay 60 percent of the total amount in 18 no-cost EMI monthly instalments. The remaining 40 percent can be repaid in a lump sum with the 19th instalment.

As previously mentioned, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones are eligible for this offer. The Galaxy S22 series — the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra — also now come with the Buy Now, Pay Later option.

In addition to the Buy Now, Pay Later offer, customers who go for either the regular Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S22+ can also buy the Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs. 2,999. Both of these smartphones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and run on Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

Customers who purchase the Galaxy S22 Ultra can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for an additional Rs. 2,999. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a flagship Samsung smartphone that runs on Android 12 with a One UI 4.1 skin on top. It sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It features a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 40-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Buy Now Pay Later, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung, Samsung India
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Debris From Chinese Long March 5B Rocket Crashing Toward Earth: Details
Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later Option Now Available for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S22 Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  4. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Camera Sensor Tipped: All Details
  9. 5G Spectrum Auction Undergoes Fifth Round of Bidding
  10. MapmyIndia Launches a Google Street View Competitor in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Wharton Becomes First Ivy League School to Launch Programme on the Metaverse
  2. Vivo Y22s, Y02s, Y16 Spotted on Multiple Websites; Specifications Tipped
  3. Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later Option Now Available for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S22 Series
  4. Debris From Chinese Long March 5B Rocket Crashing Toward Earth: Details
  5. Google Maps Adds Aerial Views of Landmarks, Location Sharing Notifications, More Features
  6. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely: Report
  7. Coinbase Share Prices Fall 21 Percent as US SEC Probes Its Token Listings
  8. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  9. Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Spotify Premium Subscribers Grow to 188 Million in Q2, Monthly Active Users Rise to 433 Million: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.