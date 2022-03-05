Technology News
Samsung Will Release Software Update to Fix Throttling Issues on Phones: Report

Samsung hasn’t provided any details about the throttling of handsets.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 March 2022 19:03 IST
Samsung Will Release Software Update to Fix Throttling Issues on Phones: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The problem was initially thought to be exclusive to Galaxy S22 smartphones

Highlights
  • Games like Genshin Impact were hit by performance issues
  • Instagram, Netflix, and some Google apps also had dip in performance
  • Limiting performance may have been a way to extend battery life

Samsung has announced that it will soon issue a software update for its various smartphones that were found to be throttling performance on thousands of apps, as per a report. The South Korean tech giant said its preloaded Game Optimizing Service does not manage the performance of non-gaming apps. The performance dip was noted for some games such as Genshin Impact as well as apps including Instagram, Netflix, and some Google apps. It is to be noted that benchmarking apps like 3DMark and Geekbench did not appear to be affected by the performance throttling.

“We value the feedback we receive about our products and after careful consideration, we plan to roll out a software update soon so users can control the performance while running game apps,” Samsung spokesperson Kelly Yeo told The Verge. The company reportedly posted a statement on its Samsung Members app in Korean language. A Twitter user later translated and posted it online.

Various Samsung Galaxy smartphone users took to Twitter to report throttling issues on their handsets. A Twitter user alleged that Samsung phones are using a preloaded app called Game Optimizing Service to limit the use of hardware resources for more than 10,000 apps. It was reported that the default app runs in the background when using both non-gaming and gaming apps.

It was also believed that the throttling issue was limited to Samsung Galaxy S22 series handsets. However, Geekbench developer John Poole verified that the limiting of performance is also seen on older models.

The exact reason why Samsung is allegedly throttling the performance of its devices through the Game Optimizing Service is unclear, and the company hasn't provided any details about the same in its statement. It is being speculated that the limiting of CPU and GPU resources could be to provide better battery life and avoid overheating issues to some extent.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung, Geekbench
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 Unveiled Alongside Galaxy M33, Galaxy M23: Price, Specifications

Samsung Will Release Software Update to Fix Throttling Issues on Phones: Report
  1. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  2. iPhone SE (2020) Discounted to as Low as Rs. 15,498 on Flipkart
  3. Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma in New Netflix Series Soup: First Look
  4. Samsung Unveils New A-Series, M-Series Smartphones: Details Here
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Date Set for March 8
  7. iQoo 9 Pro Review: A Ginormous Leap Forward
  8. Lava X2 Budget Phone With 6.5-Inch Display Debuts in India
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Pro First India Sale Today: See Launch Offers
  10. Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: All Details
