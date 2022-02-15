Samsung Galaxy S22 series last week made its global debut at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The new flagship Samsung smartphones are expected to reach the Indian market soon, and the pre-reservations for the models have already begun in India. Ahead of the official launch, a fresh leak has tipped the pricing details of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones in the country. Colour options for these phones have also been tipped separately. The new series succeeds the Galaxy S21 lineup that debuted last year. All three Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones feature 120Hz AMOLED displays and a glass back.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India (expected)

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the price of Samsung Galaxy S22 in India could start from Rs. 69,900. The Galaxy S22 Ultra model that comes bundled with an S Pen is said to carry an initial price tag of Rs. 1,09,900. No price details about the Samsung Galaxy S22+ were tipped.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S22 was launched globally with a starting price of $799 (roughly Rs. 59,900), while Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a starting price tag of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,900).

Separately, tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) in collaboration with MySmartPrice has leaked the colour options for Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra models in India. As per the leak, a new Pink Gold colour variant of Galaxy S22 and the Green colour variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra be launched in the Indian market later in the year. These colour options are said to be unavailable for pre-order.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 in Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour options. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, was unveiled in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour options.

The new Galaxy S22 series phones are currently up for reservations via the Samsung India website. Samsung is taking Rs. 1,999 as a refundable upfront price for pre-reserving the flagship phones. The pre-reserve window is live until February 21.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.