Samsung To Launch Galaxy S22 Ultra Night Lively Special Edition

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Night Lively edition has been priced at VND 30,990,000 (roughly Rs. 1,04,000).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 24 June 2022 03:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (pictured) features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February
  • Samsung’s Vietnam website showed the listing
  • The listing is currently password protected

Samsung is going to launch a limited edition of the Galaxy S22 Ultra called the Night Lively. The new limited edition of the smartphone has appeared on Samsung's Vietnamese website but unfortunately the information is currently password protected. A promotional poster of the new edition was reportedly spotted with a bundle. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February this year and it is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

The Vietnamese website of the tech giant, Samsung, has listed a limited edition of the Galaxy S22 Ultra called the Night Lively. The listing is currently password protected hence the details regarding this new edition are not known. A promotional poster of the Galaxy S22 Ultra Night Lively edition has also been spotted, as per a report from Sammobile.

The promotional poster of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Night Lively edition has reportedly revealed the price of the smartphone and a bundle that will also be offered. The smartphone is said to be priced at VND 30,990,000 (roughly Rs. 1,04,000) and bundle is said to be available for VND 42,670,000 (roughly Rs. 1,43,200). The promotional poster shows that the bundle can include a Samsung Galaxy Watch and a wireless charging pad, along with the smartphone. The report added citing the promotional poster that the smartphone will go live for sale on June 24 till June 30.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

To recall, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February this year. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with QHD+ resolution and a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with a 5,000mAh battery pack with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 10-megapixel telephone shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. At the front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a 40-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone comes in two variants — 12GB of RAM + 256GB of inbuilt storage and 12GB of RAM + 512GB of inbuilt storage. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
