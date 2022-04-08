Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green variant has been priced at Rs.1,09,990.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 8 April 2022 20:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Launched in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green colourway is yet to listed on Amazon

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in a new Green colour variant
  • The new Green colour option is available for the 12GB + 256GB model
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra buyers can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 at just Rs. 2,999

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available in a new Green colour variant. The Galaxy S22 series was launched in India by the South Korean tech giant in February this year. The lineup comprises three models — Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 +, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Upon launch, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour options for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. Now, customers can take their pick from an additional colourway.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green variant price in India, offers, availability

The Green colour option of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be only available for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. It is priced at Rs.1,09,999, similar to the other colour models in this storage configuration. The new Green colourway is listed on the official Samsung website, but not yet available on Amazon at the time of writing. Samsung claims customers buying Galaxy S22 Ultra will get Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs.26,999, at just Rs.2999.

Samsung Galaxy Note series customers will also get an upgrade bonus of Rs.12,000 while the Galaxy S series, the Galaxy Z Fold series, and the Galaxy Z Flip series customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 8,000. Other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 5000. Alternatively, customers who opt to purchase the Galaxy S22 series via Samsung Finance+ or HDFC Bank credit/ debit cards can avail a cashback of Rs. 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Quad-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and offers support for HDR10+. It offers a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. The smartphone comes with an S-Pen stylus. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. A 40-megapixel front-facing sensor is available for selfies and video calls. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging support.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Launch, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Price, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Specifications, Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Launched in India
