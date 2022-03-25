Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Facing GPS Connectivity Problems, Some Users Complain of Issues on Exynos Variants

The problems seem to be prominently affecting consumers using the Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which isn’t available in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 March 2022 11:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Facing GPS Connectivity Problems, Some Users Complain of Issues on Exynos Variants

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in India comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is resulting in no GPS signals for some users
  • The issues have been raised on the Samsung Community forums
  • Samsung is aware of the problems but is yet to bring a fix

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is facing GPS connectivity issues, according to some users. The affected consumers have taken to social media and Samsung Community forums to raise their complaints. One of the common issues that has appeared for most complainants is that no GPS signal is available when using navigation apps such as Google Maps and Waze. Samsung is aware of the GPS issues with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and is said to be working on its fix. However, the company has not yet provided a concrete timeline of when users will get their GPS problems addressed.

As per the user reports that have appeared on the Samsung Community forums, the GPS issues on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are making it difficult for them to use navigation apps. The phone shows a ‘Searching for GPS' message while they use Google Maps or Waze.

Some of the users were able to temporarily fix the GPS connectivity problems by restarting their phone and re-enabling their location settings. However, that doesn't solve the issues completely as the connectivity problems resurface after some time.

A few users of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have also raised complaints on Twitter. Samsung is yet to give clarity to the users.

 

But nonetheless, a Samsung forum moderator said that the company is aware of the problems and is working on fixing them through a software update.

User reports suggest that the GPS issues are largely impacting consumers in Europe, and the affected Galaxy S22 Ultra models appear to have an Exynos SoC. It has, however, not yet been confirmed whether the same problems are impacting users with the Snapdragon-version of the phone.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for a comment on the issues being faced by consumers. This report will be updated when the company responds.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in India and some other markets carries the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Its Exynos version is limited to markets including some European regions as well as South Korea.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung, GPS
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook, Instagram to Feature 3D Advertisements as Meta Takes Another Step Towards Metaverse
Uber Puts New York City Cabs on Its App After Years of Rivalry

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Facing GPS Connectivity Problems, Some Users Complain of Issues on Exynos Variants
