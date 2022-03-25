Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is facing GPS connectivity issues, according to some users. The affected consumers have taken to social media and Samsung Community forums to raise their complaints. One of the common issues that has appeared for most complainants is that no GPS signal is available when using navigation apps such as Google Maps and Waze. Samsung is aware of the GPS issues with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and is said to be working on its fix. However, the company has not yet provided a concrete timeline of when users will get their GPS problems addressed.

As per the user reports that have appeared on the Samsung Community forums, the GPS issues on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are making it difficult for them to use navigation apps. The phone shows a ‘Searching for GPS' message while they use Google Maps or Waze.

Some of the users were able to temporarily fix the GPS connectivity problems by restarting their phone and re-enabling their location settings. However, that doesn't solve the issues completely as the connectivity problems resurface after some time.

A few users of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have also raised complaints on Twitter. Samsung is yet to give clarity to the users.

@SamsungMobile

10 days into using the s22 Ultra and there is a major issue with the GPS not working with maps etc. Looking at the samsung forums it's a common problem. Samsung sort this out ASAP otherwise you'll be having a lot of products returned, including mine. — Ben Rogers (@ben_rogers92) March 15, 2022

Ho problemi con il gps quando sono in movimento non viene rilevato. Inoltre il software è ancora pieno di bug e non compatibile con il massimo delle funzionalità che potrebbe offrire questo dispositivo. Exynos secondo me è stata una falla — Simone (@Simone14536398) March 2, 2022

Fix gps on s22 ultra pls — iFunz (@iFunZero) March 9, 2022

But nonetheless, a Samsung forum moderator said that the company is aware of the problems and is working on fixing them through a software update.

User reports suggest that the GPS issues are largely impacting consumers in Europe, and the affected Galaxy S22 Ultra models appear to have an Exynos SoC. It has, however, not yet been confirmed whether the same problems are impacting users with the Snapdragon-version of the phone.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for a comment on the issues being faced by consumers. This report will be updated when the company responds.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in India and some other markets carries the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Its Exynos version is limited to markets including some European regions as well as South Korea.