Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Survives JerryRigsEverything Test, Passes Bend Test Gracefully

The Galaxy S22 Ultra began to show scratches after a certain Mohs level but succeeded the bend test.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 2 March 2022 18:20 IST
Galaxy S22 Ultra showed no sign of bending or bulking when it was tried to bend under hard pressure

  • Galaxy S22 Ultra sports Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • The buttons and the S Pen of Galaxy S22 Ultra are made of metal
  • Ultrasonic fingerprint was functional after detection area was scratched

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, the latest flagship phone from the South Korean tech giant, was put through a durability test by YouTube channel JerryRigEverything to determine the resistance of the phone. The test included a series of rigorous rounds where the Samsung phone was exposed to scratches and a bend test. The smartphone began to show scratches after a certain Mohs level but succeeded the bend test. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in February, with premium features such as a 108-megapixel primary camera and S Pen compatibility.

The video posted by Zack Nelson on his channel JerryRigsEverything began with a regular scratch test. The Galaxy S22 Ultra but does not come with a screen protector. The device began to show scratches at Mohs hardness level 6, with deeper scratches at level 7. This is similar to most flagship phones including the Pixel 6 Pro and even last year's OnePlus 9 Pro.

The frame of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is made of metal and it got scratched with a stainless-steel blade. The buttons and the S Pen of the smartphone are made of metal as well and the stylus was also put through the durability test. The S Pen was broken in half so that the insides could be inspected. The construction of the new S Pen was found to be similar to the previous generation model. It comes with a water-resistant build and a rechargeable capacitor. The entire frame is made of metal and was scratched with a stainless-steel blade.

It is to be noted that the razor blade failed to leave a mark on the back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Phantom Black matte back cover. Its camera is built with durable glass and the rings for protection around the camera are made of something comparable to anodised metal. The protective rings retained marks from the steel blade.

Nelson also charred parts of the screen with his lighter and found that the ultrasonic fingerprint was still functional even after the detection area had been scratched.

Most impressively, the smartphone showed no sign of bending or bulking when Nelson tried to bend it under hard pressure using his hands. The Galaxy S22 Ultra successfully survived JerryRigsEverything's durability test.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched on February 17 at a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: JerryRigEverything, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.

