Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was unveiled last month along with Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ as the company's latest range of flagship smartphones, and featured four storage options (128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB). At launch in India, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was made available in only two storage variants - 256GB and 512GB. Now, Samsung has brought the 1TB variant to the country, and it will be available for pre-booking in the country starting March 28. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and features quad rear cameras headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor.

The new 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been priced at Rs. 1,34,999 in India. The pre-orders for the new storage model will begin at 6pm IST on March 28. Colour options for the new storage model of Galaxy S22 Ultra have not yet been revealed by Samsung.

The company is offering Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs. 2,999 along with the Galaxy S22 1TB variant. Further, Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customers can avail of an upgrade bonus of Rs. 8,000, and other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 5,000 on purchase of Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB edition via the Samsung e-store.

In February, Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant and at Rs. 1,18,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White shades in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. It sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz. Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Samsung has packed a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera unit also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 40-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

As mentioned, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers up to 1TB of storage. The phone is also bundled with an S Pen stylus. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

