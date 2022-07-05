Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Outsell Last Four Galaxy Note Models

Nearly 11 million units of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be sold in a year after its launch.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 July 2022 15:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Outsell Last Four Galaxy Note Models

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in February this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has in-built S Pen
  • It sports a Galaxy Note series smartphone design
  • The phone has passed various durability tests

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could sell more than any model in comparison with the last four Galaxy Note lineup in its first year after its launch, as per a report. The number of units of the phone sold could reach the 11 million mark in its first 12 months in the market. The smartphone was launched earlier this year with the support for an S Pen stylus, which before the Galaxy S22 Ultra launch, was an exclusive accessory to the Galaxy Note series. Samsung essentially pulled the plug on the Note series in favour of foldable smartphones.

As per a post on Weibo by tipster Ice Universe, an estimate of 10.9 million units of the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone could be sold in the first 12 months since its launch. In comparison, in its first year of launch, Samsung sold 10.3 million units of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, 9.6 million units of the Galaxy Note 9, 9.5 million units of the Galaxy Note 10 series, and 7.5 million units of the Galaxy Note 20 series.

The comparison of this S series phone with Note series phones is due to the fact that it was launched with all the design cues as well as elements, such as the big display with curved sides, flat top and bottom, and in-built S Pen, that are reminiscent of the Galaxy Note series, especially the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, thereby carrying on the legacy of the Galaxy Note series, as per our review.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was the 5th best-selling smartphone globally with a 1.5 percent sales share. It apparently survived harsh durability tests and even passed a series of rigorous rounds of tests performed by famous YouTuber Zack Nelson on his channel JerryRigsEverything.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iPhone Users May Be Able to Type in the Rain, Underwater, New Apple Patent Suggests

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Outsell Last Four Galaxy Note Models
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  2. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core i5 Goes on Sale in India
  4. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company: All Details Here
  5. Infinix Note 12 5G Series Will Launch in India on July 8: All Details
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  7. OnePlus 10T Price Tipped by Amazon UK Listing: Report
  8. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Set to Debut on July 12
  9. IIT-G Researchers Develop Alternative to ACs With Radiative Cooling System
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core i5 Goes on Sale in India: All the Details
  2. Hacker Puts 23TB Database Claimed to Contain Personal Data of Millions of Chinese Citizens for Sale
  3. Zebronics Drip Smartwatch With Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Outsell Last Four Galaxy Note Models
  5. iPhone Users May Be Able to Type in the Rain, Underwater, New Apple Patent Suggests
  6. Stranger Things Spin-Off: Duffer Brothers Want to “Pass the Baton” to Other Directors
  7. Samsung Galaxy A04 With 4,900mAh Allegedly Spotted on FCC
  8. OnePlus 10T Price Tipped as Amazon UK Landing Page Goes Live Briefly: Report
  9. Bitcoin Rises to Recapture the $20,300 Mark While Polygon, Uniswap Sees Major Gains
  10. CoinShares Acquires Napolean Asset Management as Part of European Union Expansion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.