Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could sell more than any model in comparison with the last four Galaxy Note lineup in its first year after its launch, as per a report. The number of units of the phone sold could reach the 11 million mark in its first 12 months in the market. The smartphone was launched earlier this year with the support for an S Pen stylus, which before the Galaxy S22 Ultra launch, was an exclusive accessory to the Galaxy Note series. Samsung essentially pulled the plug on the Note series in favour of foldable smartphones.

As per a post on Weibo by tipster Ice Universe, an estimate of 10.9 million units of the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone could be sold in the first 12 months since its launch. In comparison, in its first year of launch, Samsung sold 10.3 million units of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, 9.6 million units of the Galaxy Note 9, 9.5 million units of the Galaxy Note 10 series, and 7.5 million units of the Galaxy Note 20 series.

The comparison of this S series phone with Note series phones is due to the fact that it was launched with all the design cues as well as elements, such as the big display with curved sides, flat top and bottom, and in-built S Pen, that are reminiscent of the Galaxy Note series, especially the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, thereby carrying on the legacy of the Galaxy Note series, as per our review.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was the 5th best-selling smartphone globally with a 1.5 percent sales share. It apparently survived harsh durability tests and even passed a series of rigorous rounds of tests performed by famous YouTuber Zack Nelson on his channel JerryRigsEverything.