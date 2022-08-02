Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives August 2022 Security Update in More Regions: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also reportedly receiving the August 2022 Android security update.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 2 August 2022 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by an octa-core 4nm SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched in February
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch primary display
  • The update is expected to roll out in other regions soon

Samsung Galaxy S22 series previously started to receive the latest August 2022 security update in Europe. Now, a wider roll out of the latest security patches for Samsung's latest handsets has begun, as per a report. The security update is currently said to be available in the US, Latin America, Russia, and South Korea. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also reportedly started receiving the August 2022 Android security update with fixes for several security vulnerabilities. The update for the foldable phone is said to be available in Europe.

According to a report by SamMobile, the wider roll out of the August 2022 security update for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra has begun. The update was earlier said to be available in Europe and brings several fixes for security vulnerabilities.

Samsung is reportedly rolling out the latest security update for the Galaxy S22 series in Latin America with the firmware version S90xEXXU2AVG6, in Russia with the firmware version S90xBXXU2AVG6, and in South Korea with the firmware version S90xNKSU2AVG6. In the US, Samsung is reportedly rolling out the August 2022 security update for the carrier-locked variants of the Galaxy S22 series with the firmware version S908USQU2AVG6. It is yet to be rolled out for users in other Asian markets.

Another report by SamMobile has shared that the August 2022 Android security update has also started rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The update is said to be currently available for the foldable phone in Europe with the firmware version F711BXXU2CVG8. It is said to bring dozens of fixes for security vulnerabilities. It could reportedly include general bug fixes and stability enhancements for the foldable handset. Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in other regions are expected to receive the August 2022 Android security update within the next few days, as per the report.

The Samsung smartphones should automatically receive the latest August 2022 security update. Eligible users can also manually update their smartphones by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched in February this year. The Galaxy S22 features a 6.51-inch Dynamic 2X AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched in August last year. The foldable phone features a 6.7-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) resolution, and 22:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core 5nm SoC under the hood.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
