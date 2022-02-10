Samsung's One UI 4.1 is the latest version of the company's Android skin based on Android 12, available on both Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones and Galaxy Tab S8 series teablets that were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The company has updated its RAM Plus feature on the latest version of One UI to be configurable by the smartphone user. Samsung is yet to reveal the complete list of improvements and new features that are part of its One UI 4.1 update.

As part of the latest One UI 4.1 update, Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra users will reportedly be able to select how much storage should be utilised for virtual RAM. The ability to configure the RAM Plus feature was spotted by SamMobile, on the latest Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Users can head over to the new RAM Plus section in settings and select from 2GB, 4GB (default), 6GB, and 8GB, to use as virtual RAM to improve performance.

Samsung introduced the RAM Plus feature to some smartphones last year, as part of software updates. The feature on these devices allows users to expand their available memory by 4GB. Like similar offerings from other smartphone manufacturers that allow users to “extend” their available RAM, Samsung's RAM Plus feature utilises unused, free storage on a smartphone as virtual memory for smartphone users who need to run applications that require more resources.

However, it is worth noting that unlike operating systems like Microsoft Windows, Android is designed to optimise memory usage by prioritising resources for different apps. When a running app demands more memory, Android will typically eject other background apps and services from memory and ensure the phone keeps running smoothly. Similarly, while Samsung did not offer the ability to configure the RAM Plus feature before One UI 4.1, the screenshot shared by SamMobile suggests that users may not be able to disable the feature, even on the latest One UI 4.1 version.

