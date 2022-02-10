Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Has a Configurable RAM Plus Feature With One UI 4.1 That Brings 8GB Virtual RAM

It appears that users still cannot disable the RAM Plus feature completely.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2022 15:50 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ were launched alongside the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Series was launched on February 9
  • Galaxy S22 Series comes with One UI 4.1 out of the box
  • One UI 4.1 is expected to arrive on other Samsung smartphones

Samsung's One UI 4.1 is the latest version of the company's Android skin based on Android 12, available on both Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones and Galaxy Tab S8 series teablets that were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The company has updated its RAM Plus feature on the latest version of One UI to be configurable by the smartphone user. Samsung is yet to reveal the complete list of improvements and new features that are part of its One UI 4.1 update.

As part of the latest One UI 4.1 update, Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra users will reportedly be able to select how much storage should be utilised for virtual RAM. The ability to configure the RAM Plus feature was spotted by SamMobile, on the latest Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Users can head over to the new RAM Plus section in settings and select from 2GB, 4GB (default), 6GB, and 8GB, to use as virtual RAM to improve performance.

Samsung introduced the RAM Plus feature to some smartphones last year, as part of software updates. The feature on these devices allows users to expand their available memory by 4GB. Like similar offerings from other smartphone manufacturers that allow users to “extend” their available RAM, Samsung's RAM Plus feature utilises unused, free storage on a smartphone as virtual memory for smartphone users who need to run applications that require more resources.

However, it is worth noting that unlike operating systems like Microsoft Windows, Android is designed to optimise memory usage by prioritising resources for different apps. When a running app demands more memory, Android will typically eject other background apps and services from memory and ensure the phone keeps running smoothly. Similarly, while Samsung did not offer the ability to configure the RAM Plus feature before One UI 4.1, the screenshot shared by SamMobile suggests that users may not be able to disable the feature, even on the latest One UI 4.1 version.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
