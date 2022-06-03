Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Exynos Variant Gets June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 series June 2022 Android security patch is currently available in various European countries for the Exynos variant.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 3 June 2022 18:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Exynos Variant Gets June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 (pictured) features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ touchscreen

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series recently got the latest security patch
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched in India in August
  • June 2022 security patch is expected to bring various bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy S22 series with Exynos 2200 SoC has started receiving the June 2022 Android security patch in several European countries, as per a report. The napdragon variant of the smartphones had reportedly started receiving the June 2022 security patch in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 2. The update for the Exynos variant is said to come with the firmware version S90xBXXU2AVEH and for the Snapdragon variant with S90xEXXU2AVEH. The new security patch for the Exynos variant is expected to start reaching other markets in the next few days.

According to a report from Sammobile, the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S22 series from Samsung has started receiving the June 2022 Android security patch with the firmware version S90xBXXU2AVEH.

It is said that the June 2022 security patch is currently available in various European countries, including Germany, for Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The update is said to reach other markets in the next few days.

Another report, dated June 2, from Sammobile had claimed that the Snapdragon variant of the Galaxy S22 series has started receiving the June 2022 Android security patch with the firmware version S90xEXXU2AVEH. At the time, the update was said to be available in UAE and was expected to expand to other markets gradually.

The latest security patch for Android is expected to bring various fixes for privacy and security vulnerabilities of the Samsung smartphones. The report added that the update could improve performance, provide better stability, and fix general bugs.

The Samsung smartphones in Galaxy S22 series will automatically receive the latest security patch. If they haven't, eligible users can manually update their smartphones by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

According to a recent report, Samsung had started rolling out the June 2022 security patch for the Galaxy S21 series in late-May with the firmware version G998BXXU5CVEB in Germany.

To recall, Samsung had launched the Galaxy S22 series in India in February this year as the successor to the Galaxy S21 series. The Samsung Galaxy S22 was launched at a price of Rs. 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB internal memory. It was also offered in the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal memory variant with the price tag of Rs. 76,999. It ran Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The smartphone came with 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with support of variable refresh rate of 48Hz to 120Hz.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Android, Android 12, One UI 4 1
Climate Crisis: Fossil Fuel Plants That Power BTC Mining to Lose Permits in New York State
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Names Pop Up in Health App, Said to Include Temperature Sensor

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Exynos Variant Gets June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  4. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  6. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  7. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  8. Google Pixel 7 Pro Alleged Prototype Spotted Ahead of Official Debut
  9. Chromecast With Google TV to Debut in India and Other Markets: Report
  10. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Patent Reimagines MacBook With Apple Pencil Replacing Function Row
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Confirmed as the Next Entry in the Series by BioWare
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Names Pop Up in Health App, Said to Include Temperature Sensor
  5. Neuroscientists Unravel Link Between Individual Differences in Brain Anatomy and ASD Symptoms
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Exynos Variant Gets June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  7. Scientists Develop New Compound That May Help Fight Elusive Cancer Types
  8. Climate Crisis: Fossil Fuel Plants That Power BTC Mining to Lose Permits in New York State
  9. Suzhal: Amazon Sets June 17 Release Date for Tamil-Language Thriller Web Series on Prime Video
  10. Five Planets to Line Up in Sky This Month in Rare Conjunction, Will Be Visible With Naked Eyes: How to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.